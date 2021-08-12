Laundry Care Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027 | Church & Dwight, Henkel, Procter & Gamble

“
The report titled Global Laundry Care Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Laundry Care market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Laundry Care market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Laundry Care market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Laundry Care market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Laundry Care report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3468961/global-and-china-laundry-care-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laundry Care report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laundry Care market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laundry Care market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laundry Care market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laundry Care market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laundry Care market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Church & Dwight, Henkel, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox, Unilever, Bombril, Colgate, SC Johnson & Son Inc, Goodmaid Chemicals, Jyothy Laboratories, Kao Group, LG Household and Healthcare, Lion, McBride, Method Products, Nirma, Phoenix Brands, PZ Cussons, Reckitt Benckiser, Rohit Surfactants, Safeway, Seventh Generation, Spotless Iberia, Tesco
Market Segmentation by Product:
Laundry Detergent, Fabric Softener, Bleach, Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Residential, Commercial
The Laundry Care Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laundry Care market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laundry Care market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Laundry Care market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laundry Care industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Laundry Care market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Laundry Care market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laundry Care market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3468961/global-and-china-laundry-care-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Laundry Care Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Laundry Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Laundry Detergent
1.2.3 Fabric Softener
1.2.4 Bleach
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Laundry Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Laundry Care Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Laundry Care Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Laundry Care Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Laundry Care, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Laundry Care Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Laundry Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Laundry Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Laundry Care Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Laundry Care Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Laundry Care Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Laundry Care Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Laundry Care Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Laundry Care Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Laundry Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Laundry Care Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Laundry Care Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Laundry Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Laundry Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Laundry Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laundry Care Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Laundry Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Laundry Care Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Laundry Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Laundry Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Laundry Care Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Laundry Care Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Laundry Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Laundry Care Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Laundry Care Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Laundry Care Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Laundry Care Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Laundry Care Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Laundry Care Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Laundry Care Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Laundry Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Laundry Care Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Laundry Care Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Laundry Care Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Laundry Care Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Laundry Care Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Laundry Care Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Laundry Care Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Laundry Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Laundry Care Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Laundry Care Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Laundry Care Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Laundry Care Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Laundry Care Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Laundry Care Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Laundry Care Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Laundry Care Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Laundry Care Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Laundry Care Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Laundry Care Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Laundry Care Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Laundry Care Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Laundry Care Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Laundry Care Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Laundry Care Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Laundry Care Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Laundry Care Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Laundry Care Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Laundry Care Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Laundry Care Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Laundry Care Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Laundry Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Laundry Care Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Laundry Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Laundry Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Laundry Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Laundry Care Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Laundry Care Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Laundry Care Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Laundry Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Laundry Care Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Laundry Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Laundry Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Laundry Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Laundry Care Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Laundry Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Laundry Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry Care Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laundry Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laundry Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Church & Dwight
12.1.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information
12.1.2 Church & Dwight Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Church & Dwight Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Church & Dwight Laundry Care Products Offered
12.1.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development
12.2 Henkel
12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.2.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Henkel Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Henkel Laundry Care Products Offered
12.2.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.3 Procter & Gamble
12.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
12.3.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Procter & Gamble Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Procter & Gamble Laundry Care Products Offered
12.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development
12.4 The Clorox
12.4.1 The Clorox Corporation Information
12.4.2 The Clorox Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 The Clorox Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 The Clorox Laundry Care Products Offered
12.4.5 The Clorox Recent Development
12.5 Unilever
12.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information
12.5.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Unilever Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Unilever Laundry Care Products Offered
12.5.5 Unilever Recent Development
12.6 Bombril
12.6.1 Bombril Corporation Information
12.6.2 Bombril Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Bombril Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Bombril Laundry Care Products Offered
12.6.5 Bombril Recent Development
12.7 Colgate
12.7.1 Colgate Corporation Information
12.7.2 Colgate Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Colgate Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Colgate Laundry Care Products Offered
12.7.5 Colgate Recent Development
12.8 SC Johnson & Son Inc
12.8.1 SC Johnson & Son Inc Corporation Information
12.8.2 SC Johnson & Son Inc Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 SC Johnson & Son Inc Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SC Johnson & Son Inc Laundry Care Products Offered
12.8.5 SC Johnson & Son Inc Recent Development
12.9 Goodmaid Chemicals
12.9.1 Goodmaid Chemicals Corporation Information
12.9.2 Goodmaid Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Goodmaid Chemicals Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Goodmaid Chemicals Laundry Care Products Offered
12.9.5 Goodmaid Chemicals Recent Development
12.10 Jyothy Laboratories
12.10.1 Jyothy Laboratories Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jyothy Laboratories Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Jyothy Laboratories Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Jyothy Laboratories Laundry Care Products Offered
12.10.5 Jyothy Laboratories Recent Development
12.11 Church & Dwight
12.11.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information
12.11.2 Church & Dwight Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Church & Dwight Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Church & Dwight Laundry Care Products Offered
12.11.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development
12.12 LG Household and Healthcare
12.12.1 LG Household and Healthcare Corporation Information
12.12.2 LG Household and Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 LG Household and Healthcare Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 LG Household and Healthcare Products Offered
12.12.5 LG Household and Healthcare Recent Development
12.13 Lion
12.13.1 Lion Corporation Information
12.13.2 Lion Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Lion Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Lion Products Offered
12.13.5 Lion Recent Development
12.14 McBride
12.14.1 McBride Corporation Information
12.14.2 McBride Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 McBride Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 McBride Products Offered
12.14.5 McBride Recent Development
12.15 Method Products
12.15.1 Method Products Corporation Information
12.15.2 Method Products Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Method Products Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Method Products Products Offered
12.15.5 Method Products Recent Development
12.16 Nirma
12.16.1 Nirma Corporation Information
12.16.2 Nirma Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Nirma Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Nirma Products Offered
12.16.5 Nirma Recent Development
12.17 Phoenix Brands
12.17.1 Phoenix Brands Corporation Information
12.17.2 Phoenix Brands Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Phoenix Brands Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Phoenix Brands Products Offered
12.17.5 Phoenix Brands Recent Development
12.18 PZ Cussons
12.18.1 PZ Cussons Corporation Information
12.18.2 PZ Cussons Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 PZ Cussons Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 PZ Cussons Products Offered
12.18.5 PZ Cussons Recent Development
12.19 Reckitt Benckiser
12.19.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information
12.19.2 Reckitt Benckiser Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Reckitt Benckiser Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Reckitt Benckiser Products Offered
12.19.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development
12.20 Rohit Surfactants
12.20.1 Rohit Surfactants Corporation Information
12.20.2 Rohit Surfactants Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Rohit Surfactants Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Rohit Surfactants Products Offered
12.20.5 Rohit Surfactants Recent Development
12.21 Safeway
12.21.1 Safeway Corporation Information
12.21.2 Safeway Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Safeway Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Safeway Products Offered
12.21.5 Safeway Recent Development
12.22 Seventh Generation
12.22.1 Seventh Generation Corporation Information
12.22.2 Seventh Generation Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Seventh Generation Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Seventh Generation Products Offered
12.22.5 Seventh Generation Recent Development
12.23 Spotless Iberia
12.23.1 Spotless Iberia Corporation Information
12.23.2 Spotless Iberia Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Spotless Iberia Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Spotless Iberia Products Offered
12.23.5 Spotless Iberia Recent Development
12.24 Tesco
12.24.1 Tesco Corporation Information
12.24.2 Tesco Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Tesco Laundry Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Tesco Products Offered
12.24.5 Tesco Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Laundry Care Industry Trends
13.2 Laundry Care Market Drivers
13.3 Laundry Care Market Challenges
13.4 Laundry Care Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Laundry Care Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3468961/global-and-china-laundry-care-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”