Microfluidics Device Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare

The report titled Global Microfluidics Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Microfluidics Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Microfluidics Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Microfluidics Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Microfluidics Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Microfluidics Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Microfluidics Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Microfluidics Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Microfluidics Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Microfluidics Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Microfluidics Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Microfluidics Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid, Dolomite Centre, Micronit Microfluidics, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson And Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass, Polymer, Silicon

Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research, Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics, Drug Delivery, Environmental and Industrial, Others

The Microfluidics Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Microfluidics Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Microfluidics Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Microfluidics Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Microfluidics Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Microfluidics Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Microfluidics Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Microfluidics Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Microfluidics Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Material

1.2.1 Global Microfluidics Device Market Size Growth Rate by Material

1.2.2 Glass

1.2.3 Polymer

1.2.4 Silicon

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Microfluidics Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Life Science Research

1.3.3 Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

1.3.4 Drug Delivery

1.3.5 Environmental and Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Microfluidics Device Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Microfluidics Device Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Microfluidics Device, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Microfluidics Device Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Microfluidics Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Microfluidics Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Microfluidics Device Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Microfluidics Device Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Microfluidics Device Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Microfluidics Device Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Microfluidics Device Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Microfluidics Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Microfluidics Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Microfluidics Device Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Microfluidics Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Microfluidics Device Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Microfluidics Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Microfluidics Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Microfluidics Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Microfluidics Device Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Microfluidics Device Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Microfluidics Device Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Material (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Microfluidics Device Market Size by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Microfluidics Device Sales by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue by Material (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Microfluidics Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Microfluidics Device Market Size Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Microfluidics Device Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Microfluidics Device Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Microfluidics Device Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Microfluidics Device Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Microfluidics Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Microfluidics Device Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Microfluidics Device Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Microfluidics Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Microfluidics Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Material and Application

6.1 United States Microfluidics Device Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Microfluidics Device Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Microfluidics Device Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Microfluidics Device Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Microfluidics Device Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Microfluidics Device Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Microfluidics Device Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Microfluidics Device Historic Market Review by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Microfluidics Device Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Microfluidics Device Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Microfluidics Device Price by Material (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Microfluidics Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Microfluidics Device Sales Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Microfluidics Device Revenue Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Microfluidics Device Price Forecast by Material (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Microfluidics Device Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Microfluidics Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Microfluidics Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Microfluidics Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Microfluidics Device Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Microfluidics Device Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Microfluidics Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Microfluidics Device Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Microfluidics Device Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Microfluidics Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Microfluidics Device Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Microfluidics Device Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Device Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Device Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Device Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Microfluidics Device Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Microfluidics Device Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Microfluidics Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Microfluidics Device Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Microfluidics Device Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Microfluidics Device Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Microfluidics Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Microfluidics Device Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Microfluidics Device Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Device Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Device Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microfluidics Device Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Roche

12.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

12.1.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Roche Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Roche Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.1.5 Roche Recent Development

12.2 Abbott Laboratories

12.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

12.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.3 Siemens Healthcare

12.3.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Healthcare Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Healthcare Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Agilent Technologies

12.4.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Agilent Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Agilent Technologies Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Agilent Technologies Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Fluidigm Corporation

12.5.1 Fluidigm Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fluidigm Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fluidigm Corporation Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.5.5 Fluidigm Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

12.7 Cepheid

12.7.1 Cepheid Corporation Information

12.7.2 Cepheid Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cepheid Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Cepheid Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.7.5 Cepheid Recent Development

12.8 Dolomite Centre

12.8.1 Dolomite Centre Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dolomite Centre Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dolomite Centre Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dolomite Centre Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.8.5 Dolomite Centre Recent Development

12.9 Micronit Microfluidics

12.9.1 Micronit Microfluidics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Micronit Microfluidics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Micronit Microfluidics Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.9.5 Micronit Microfluidics Recent Development

12.10 Johnson & Johnson

12.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Microfluidics Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Johnson & Johnson Microfluidics Device Products Offered

12.10.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Microfluidics Device Industry Trends

13.2 Microfluidics Device Market Drivers

13.3 Microfluidics Device Market Challenges

13.4 Microfluidics Device Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Microfluidics Device Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

