Food Packaging Market Growth, Opportunities, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast Upto 2027

Food Packaging Market analysis report has recently added which helps to make informed business decisions. This research report further identifies the market segmentation along with their sub-types. The Global Food Packaging Market is expected to reach at a huge CAGR during the forecast period. Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth, which are studied in detail in this research report.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Food Packaging Industry
Figure Food Packaging Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Food Packaging
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Food Packaging
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Food Packaging
Table Global Food Packaging Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million
1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Food Packaging Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Flexible Packaging
Table Major Company List of Flexible Packaging
3.1.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging
Table Major Company List of Rigid Plastic Packaging
3.1.3 Glass Packaging
Table Major Company List of Glass Packaging
3.1.4 Metal Packaging
Table Major Company List of Metal Packaging
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Food Packaging Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Food Packaging Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Food Packaging Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Food Packaging Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Food Packaging Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Food Packaging Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Amcor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Amcor Profile
Table Amcor Overview List
4.1.2 Amcor Products & Services
4.1.3 Amcor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Amcor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Crown Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Crown Holdings Profile
Table Crown Holdings Overview List
4.2.2 Crown Holdings Products & Services
4.2.3 Crown Holdings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Crown Holdings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Owens-Illinois (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Owens-Illinois Profile
Table Owens-Illinois Overview List
4.3.2 Owens-Illinois Products & Services
4.3.3 Owens-Illinois Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Owens-Illinois (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Tetra Pak (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Tetra Pak Profile
Table Tetra Pak Overview List
4.4.2 Tetra Pak Products & Services
4.4.3 Tetra Pak Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tetra Pak (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Anchor Packaging (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Anchor Packaging Profile
Table Anchor Packaging Overview List
4.5.2 Anchor Packaging Products & Services
4.5.3 Anchor Packaging Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Anchor Packaging (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Ball (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Ball Profile
Table Ball Overview List
4.6.2 Ball Products & Services
4.6.3 Ball Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ball (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Bellmark (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Bellmark Profile
Table Bellmark Overview List
4.7.2 Bellmark Products & Services
4.7.3 Bellmark Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bellmark (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Bemis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Bemis Profile
Table Bemis Overview List
4.8.2 Bemis Products & Services
4.8.3 Bemis Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bemis (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Britton Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Britton Group Profile
Table Britton Group Overview List
4.9.2 Britton Group Products & Services
4.9.3 Britton Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Britton Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Cellpack (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Cellpack Profile
Table Cellpack Overview List
4.10.2 Cellpack Products & Services
4.10.3 Cellpack Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cellpack (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Food Packaging Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Food Packaging Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Food Packaging Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Food Packaging Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Food Packaging Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Food Packaging Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Food Packaging Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Europe Food Packaging Market Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Food Packaging MMarket Concentration, in 2020
Figure South America Food Packaging Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Food Packaging Market Concentration, in 2020
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Dairy Products
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Dairy Products, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Dairy Products, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Fruits and Vegetables
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Fruits and Vegetables, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Fruits and Vegetables, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Meat, Fish and Poultry
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Meat, Fish and Poultry, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Meat, Fish and Poultry, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Snacks and Side Dishes
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Snacks and Side Dishes, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Snacks and Side Dishes, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Others
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Food Packaging Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Food Packaging Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Food Packaging Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Food Packaging Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million
Table Food Packaging Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Food Packaging Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Food Packaging Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume
6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Food Packaging Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Food Packaging Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Food Packaging Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Food Packaging Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Food Packaging Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Food Packaging Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure North America Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europe Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure South America Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Food Packaging Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Food Packaging Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Food Packaging Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million
Table Food Packaging Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
The additional geographical segments are also mentioned in the empirical report.
North America: U.S., Canada, Rest of North America
Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, North Korea, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa: GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What are the key features of Food Packaging and what are the different technologies of Food Packaging offered in the market?
- What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global Food Packaging market?
- What are the expected regional and global scenarios of the Food Packaging market, and the growth potential of each country in various regions?
- What are the key development strategies being implemented by the key players in this market?
- What are the key regulations governing the manufacturing and commercialization of various products in the global Food Packaging market?
- What is the expected growth of the Food Packaging market in the forecast period 2019-2030?
- What are the leading companies dominating the global Food Packaging market?
- How are the key players of the Food Packaging market expected to grow in the forecast period?
- What was the market value of the leading segments of the global Food Packaging market in 2018?
- How is each segment of the global Food Packaging market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the estimated revenue generation by each of the segments by the end of 2030?
- Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global Food Packaging market during the forecast period?
