Transit Cards Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Cubic, CardLogix, Gemalto

Brief Overview on Transit Cards:

Transit card is also known as a travel card, used while travelling by bus, train or metro which allows a customer to take unlimited trips in a fixed period of time or take a certain number of pre-purchased trips. The global transit cards market is expected to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging trend of the use of contactless transit cards in transportation. Compared to the contact based cards, these contactless smart cards are easy and convenient to use.

Key Market Trends:

Emergence of Contactless Smart Cards

Public Transport Systems Use Modern Ticketing Systems Such As Contactless Ticketing

Transit Card Transforming Into Open Payment System Owing To Introduction and Widespread

Opportunities:

Block Chain in Technology Adding Feature as A Security

Market Growth Drivers:

Need To Reduce Identity Duplication

Easy Access and Reduce Fare

Challenges:

Security Related To Contactless Technology

Lack of Standardization

Untapped Region Due To Lack of Consumer Awareness

Segmentation of the Global Transit Cards Market:

by Type (Contactless Transit Cards, Contact Based transit Cards), Application (Traffic, Transportation, Others), Component (IC Micro Processor Cards, IC Memory Cards, Optical Memory Cards)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



