Global Outdoor Antenna Market Outlook (2021-2027)| B&B Electronics, Honeywell, Schneider Electric

“Los Angeles, United States, Aug 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Outdoor Antenna Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Outdoor Antenna market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Outdoor Antenna market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Outdoor Antenna market.

The research report on the global Outdoor Antenna market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Outdoor Antenna market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Outdoor Antenna research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Outdoor Antenna market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Outdoor Antenna market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Outdoor Antenna market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Outdoor Antenna Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Outdoor Antenna market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Outdoor Antenna market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Outdoor Antenna Market Leading Players

B&B Electronics, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, Phoenix Contract, Laird Technologies, Murata, Digi International, Linx Technologies, HARTING, Radiall, Taoglas, Bulgin

Outdoor Antenna Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Outdoor Antenna market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Outdoor Antenna market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Outdoor Antenna Segmentation by Product

Cantenna, Yagi-Uda Array, ANT005, High Definition Antenna, 4220 Type, Whip (Rod) Antennas, Dipole Antenna, Parabola Antenna

Outdoor Antenna Segmentation by Application

On Roof, In Aloft, On The Side of Your Residence

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Outdoor Antenna market?

How will the global Outdoor Antenna market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Outdoor Antenna market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Outdoor Antenna market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Outdoor Antenna market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Antenna Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cantenna

1.2.3 Yagi-Uda Array

1.2.4 ANT005

1.2.5 High Definition Antenna

1.2.6 4220 Type

1.2.7 Whip (Rod) Antennas

1.2.8 Dipole Antenna

1.2.9 Parabola Antenna

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 On Roof

1.3.3 In Aloft

1.3.4 On The Side of Your Residence

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Outdoor Antenna, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Outdoor Antenna Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Outdoor Antenna Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Outdoor Antenna Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Outdoor Antenna Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Outdoor Antenna Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Outdoor Antenna Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Outdoor Antenna Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Outdoor Antenna Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Outdoor Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Outdoor Antenna Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Antenna Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Antenna Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Outdoor Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Outdoor Antenna Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Outdoor Antenna Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Outdoor Antenna Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Antenna Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Antenna Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Outdoor Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Outdoor Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Outdoor Antenna Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Outdoor Antenna Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Outdoor Antenna Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Outdoor Antenna Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Outdoor Antenna Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Outdoor Antenna Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Outdoor Antenna Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Outdoor Antenna Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Outdoor Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Outdoor Antenna Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Outdoor Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Outdoor Antenna Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Outdoor Antenna Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Outdoor Antenna Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Outdoor Antenna Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Outdoor Antenna Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Outdoor Antenna Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Outdoor Antenna Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Outdoor Antenna Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Outdoor Antenna Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Outdoor Antenna Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Outdoor Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Outdoor Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Outdoor Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Outdoor Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Antenna Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Outdoor Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Outdoor Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Outdoor Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Outdoor Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Outdoor Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Antenna Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Antenna Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 B&B Electronics

12.1.1 B&B Electronics Corporation Information

12.1.2 B&B Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 B&B Electronics Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 B&B Electronics Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.1.5 B&B Electronics Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Honeywell Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Schneider Electric Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 Texas Instruments

12.4.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.4.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Texas Instruments Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Texas Instruments Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.5 TE Connectivity

12.5.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.5.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TE Connectivity Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TE Connectivity Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.5.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

12.6 Phoenix Contract

12.6.1 Phoenix Contract Corporation Information

12.6.2 Phoenix Contract Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Phoenix Contract Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Phoenix Contract Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.6.5 Phoenix Contract Recent Development

12.7 Laird Technologies

12.7.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Laird Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Laird Technologies Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Laird Technologies Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.7.5 Laird Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Murata

12.8.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.8.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Murata Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Murata Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.8.5 Murata Recent Development

12.9 Digi International

12.9.1 Digi International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Digi International Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digi International Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Digi International Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.9.5 Digi International Recent Development

12.10 Linx Technologies

12.10.1 Linx Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Linx Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Linx Technologies Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Linx Technologies Outdoor Antenna Products Offered

12.10.5 Linx Technologies Recent Development

12.12 Radiall

12.12.1 Radiall Corporation Information

12.12.2 Radiall Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Radiall Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Radiall Products Offered

12.12.5 Radiall Recent Development

12.13 Taoglas

12.13.1 Taoglas Corporation Information

12.13.2 Taoglas Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Taoglas Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Taoglas Products Offered

12.13.5 Taoglas Recent Development

12.14 Bulgin

12.14.1 Bulgin Corporation Information

12.14.2 Bulgin Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Bulgin Outdoor Antenna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Bulgin Products Offered

12.14.5 Bulgin Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Outdoor Antenna Industry Trends

13.2 Outdoor Antenna Market Drivers

13.3 Outdoor Antenna Market Challenges

13.4 Outdoor Antenna Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Outdoor Antenna Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

