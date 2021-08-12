Global GERD Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027| AstraZeneca, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline

“Los Angeles, United States, Aug 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China GERD Market Insights, Forecast to 2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the GERD market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global GERD market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global GERD market.

The research report on the global GERD market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, GERD market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The GERD research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global GERD market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the GERD market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global GERD market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

GERD Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global GERD market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global GERD market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

GERD Market Leading Players

AstraZeneca, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda

GERD Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the GERD market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global GERD market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

GERD Segmentation by Product

Proton Pumps Inhibitors, H2 Receptor Antagonists, Antacids, Prokinetics, CAM

GERD Segmentation by Application

Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores, General Stores, Supermarkets

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global GERD market?

How will the global GERD market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global GERD market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global GERD market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global GERD market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GERD Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global GERD Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Proton Pumps Inhibitors

1.2.3 H2 Receptor Antagonists

1.2.4 Antacids

1.2.5 Prokinetics

1.2.6 CAM

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global GERD Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacy

1.3.3 Drug Stores

1.3.4 General Stores

1.3.5 Supermarkets

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global GERD Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global GERD Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global GERD Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global GERD, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 GERD Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global GERD Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global GERD Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 GERD Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global GERD Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global GERD Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global GERD Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top GERD Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global GERD Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global GERD Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top GERD Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key GERD Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global GERD Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GERD Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global GERD Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GERD Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global GERD Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global GERD Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global GERD Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 GERD Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers GERD Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into GERD Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global GERD Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global GERD Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global GERD Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 GERD Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global GERD Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global GERD Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global GERD Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 GERD Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global GERD Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global GERD Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GERD Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 GERD Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 GERD Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global GERD Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global GERD Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GERD Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China GERD Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China GERD Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China GERD Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China GERD Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China GERD Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top GERD Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top GERD Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China GERD Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China GERD Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China GERD Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China GERD Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China GERD Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China GERD Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China GERD Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China GERD Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China GERD Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China GERD Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China GERD Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China GERD Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China GERD Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China GERD Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China GERD Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China GERD Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America GERD Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America GERD Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America GERD Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America GERD Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific GERD Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific GERD Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific GERD Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific GERD Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe GERD Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe GERD Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe GERD Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe GERD Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GERD Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America GERD Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America GERD Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America GERD Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GERD Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa GERD Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GERD Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GERD Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 AstraZeneca

12.1.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

12.1.2 AstraZeneca Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AstraZeneca GERD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AstraZeneca GERD Products Offered

12.1.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

12.2 Eisai

12.2.1 Eisai Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eisai Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Eisai GERD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Eisai GERD Products Offered

12.2.5 Eisai Recent Development

12.3 GlaxoSmithKline

12.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

12.3.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline GERD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline GERD Products Offered

12.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

12.4 Johnson & Johnson

12.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Johnson & Johnson GERD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johnson & Johnson GERD Products Offered

12.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.5 Takeda

12.5.1 Takeda Corporation Information

12.5.2 Takeda Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Takeda GERD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Takeda GERD Products Offered

12.5.5 Takeda Recent Development

13.1 GERD Industry Trends

13.2 GERD Market Drivers

13.3 GERD Market Challenges

13.4 GERD Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 GERD Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

