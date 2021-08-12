Device Vulnerability Management Market is Going To Boom | Splunk, Qualys, McAfee

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Device Vulnerability Management Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Device Vulnerability Management market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (United States), Dell Technologies (United States), Splunk Inc. (United States), Qualys, Inc. (United States), McAfee, LLC (United States), Rapid7 (United States), Greenbone Networks (Germany), Tripwire, Inc. (United States), GFI Software (Malta)

What is Device Vulnerability Management Market:

The device vulnerability management is the process involved in identifying, evaluating, correcting, and reporting potential security vulnerabilities and risks in devices and software. Recognizing the vulnerability and potential risks mitigate the threats and attacks on the systems of the organization. The device vulnerability management is done by either software or systems by automatically scanning and detecting the threats and treating it along with providing security to networks.

Influencing Trends:

Intelligent Technology is Increasingly Used in the Device Vulnerability Management



Growth Drivers:

Demand for Mitigating the Risk of Vulnerability Associated Issues Like Cyber Threats and Data Theft

Need for Managing the Vulnerabilities in the Devices Used in Organisation as it Consists of a Large Amount of Data



Gaps and Opportunities:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on the Device Vulnerability Management\

Rising Spenidngs of Companies on Device Vulnerability Management

The Global Device Vulnerability Management Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Application & Device Vulnerability Assessment, Patch Management, Firewall & Safety Management, Event Management & Security Management, Others), Components (Solutions, Services), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Government, Defense, Others), Device (Servers, Laptops, Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



