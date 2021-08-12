Smart Syringe Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Cardinal Health, Smiths Group, Gerresheimer

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Smart Syringe Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Syringe market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Becton Dickinson (United States),Cardinal Health (United States),B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),Smiths Group plc (United Kingdom),Gerresheimer AG (Germany),Retractable Technologies, Inc. (United States),L.O.M. Medical International (Canada),ARxIUM (Canada),Medtronic Plc (Ireland),Terumo Medical (United States)

Smart syringes can be defined as medical devices that are made with safety mechanisms to prevent the reuse of syringes and regulate unsafe injection practices. They are prepared with features to avoid needle stick injuries in the person who uses these syringes and prevent transmission of blood-borne diseases and life-threatening infections such as with HIV, hepatitis and other diseases. The prime end users of are hospitals and health maintenance organizations (HMOs), psychiatrists, and diabetic patients. These syringes are used in vaccination, drug delivery and blood specimen collection.

by Type (Auto Disable (AD), Passive Safety, Active Safety), Application (Vaccination, Drug Delivery, Blood Specimen Collection), End Users (Hospitals, Diabetic Patients, Psychiatrics, Others)



Market Trends:

Advancements in Technology

Growing Trend of Safe Injection Practices in Medical and Health-Care Systems

Market Drivers:

High Prevalence of Blood-Borne Transmission Such as Hepatitis B, C and HIV

Growth in Adoption of Safety Syringes

Market Opportunities:

Mandatory Recommendation by WHO to Switch to Smart Syringes

High Level of Unmet Needs in Emerging Economies



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

