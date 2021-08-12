Smoking Cessation Products Market is Booming Worldwide with Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Reynolds American

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Smoking Cessation Products Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Smoking Cessation Products market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom), Pfizer Inc. (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Reynolds American, Inc. (United States), Cipla Inc. (India), Imperial Brands (United Kingdom), Perrigo Company plc, (Ireland), Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (United States) , Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited (Japan), Kimree Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

The smoking cessation products are the products that are developed to help quit or at least reduce the addiction to smoking. The various health-related concerns, increasing the desire to quit smoking is expected to increase the smoking cessation product market. The rising consumption of smoking and tobacco among teenagers is raising concerns resulting in stringent regulatory norms about smoking products, due to which smoking cessation product market will continue to rise during the forecasted year. The use of cigarette remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, marking an estimated 480,000 lives or more each year. Although cigarette use in the United States continues to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34.2 million American adults smoked cigarettes every day or some days in 2018, and nearly 1.2 million American middle and high school students smoked cigarettes in the past 30 days in 2019.

Influencing Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Gums and E-Cigarette

The Emergence of Various Flavoured Smoking Cessation Products



Growth Drivers:

The Growing Population Including Teenagers with Addiction to Smoking and Tobacco Leading to Higher Chances of Lungs Related Problems

Awareness about the Harmful Effects of Smoking Addiction and Desire to Quit Smoking



Gaps and Opportunities:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Standard Regarding Consumption of Smoking Products will Boost the Smoking Cessation Products

Introducing Various Smoking Treatment Program

by Type (Non-Nicotine Products (Varenicline Tartrate and Buproprion Hydrochloride

Nicotine Products (Gum, Lozenge, Transdermal Patch, Nasal Spray, Oral Inhaler)

E-Cigarette)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.) North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

(United States, Canada & Mexico) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.) Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



