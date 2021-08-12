The Latest research coverage on Oat Bran Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Oat Bran?

Oat bran is a part of oat grain that is processed to remove the inedible exterior part of the oat grain. This processing separates the oat groat and oat bran leaving the oat grain kernel and other inedible grain portions of the grain. The oat bran is separated such that its fraction is not more than 50% of the original material that is the whole oat grain. It consists of total beta-glucan content of around 5.5% (dry-weight basis) and total dietary fiber content of at least 16% (dry-weight basis) such that at least one-third of the total dietary fiber is soluble fiber. There are various oat bran types namely coarse, medium, fine, and micro-ground oat bran that are used widely in bread, cereals, cookies, even in animal feed, and in other food items.

On 9th August 2019, Nestle launched new Nesquik All Natural Porridge, this new product is made of 100% natural ingredients as the company claims and is a source of fiber with at least 70% oat, oat bran, and a mix of oat flakes. It contains wheat and cocoa without any artificial flavors. the ranges include the classic version with cocoa, cocoa & banana and cocoa & apple varieties along with real fruits pieces. This porridge product has less than 5g of total sugar per servings (12.3g per 100g), it meets the EU nutrition standards.

Major & Emerging Players in Oat Bran Market:-

Bobâ€™s Red Mill Natural Foods (United States),Grain Millers, Inc. (United States),Mornflake (United Kingdom),NOW Foods (United States),Hodgson Mill, Inc. (United States),E. Flahavan and Sons Limited (Ireland),Nestle S.A (Switzerland),Bagrrys India Limited (India),Aussee Oats Milling Pvt. Ltd (Sri Lanka),Richardson International Limited (Canada),Glucanova AB (Sweden)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Coarse Oat Bran, Medium Oat Bran, Fine Oat Bran, Micro-Ground Oat Bran, Others), Application (Bread, Nutrition Bars, Cereals (Hot & Cold), Cookies, Meats, Animal Feed, Others), Nature (Organic, Gluten Free, Conventional), Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Grocery Store, Online Store), Packaging Size (18 oz Bag, 40 oz Bag, Case (4 – 18 oz Bags), Case (4 – 40 oz Bags), 25 lb Bag)

Market Trends:

Rising Use of Oat Bran Among Health Consisous Working Class people for Breakfast

Emerging Use of Oar Bran in Livestock Industry as Animal Feed

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Nutritious Food Products Around the World

Growing Demand for Easy to Make Snacks, Food and Beverages

Challenges:

Complexities Associated with the Production and Segregation of Oat Bran from Oat Grains

Opportunities:

Rising Food and Beverages Industry will Boost the Oat Bran Market

Gowing Online Retail Industry will Increase the Market Growth

