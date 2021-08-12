Potato Protein Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

The Latest research coverage on Potato Protein Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

The Potato Protein Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Potato Protein market.

What is Potato Protein?

Potato Protein is produced by extracting with the help of the refining process while the production of the potato starch. Basically, it is a raw potato or we can say the processed potato, which is almost 75% of a potato. This juice contains complete acid treatment and also gone through the drying process. It is highly utilized as the feed for the animals. This is a major revenue generation contributing factor in this industry.

In Nov 2020, Danish ingredient manufacturer KMC has revealed its new Protafy 130 potato protein type of food products including vegan and non-vegan. As the company took initiative to fulfill the growing demand for the plant-based protein products and along with rising demand for the enhanced nutrition quality foods.

Major & Emerging Players in Potato Protein Market:-

Avebe (Netherlands),Tereos (France),Roquette (France),AKV Langholt AMBA (Denmark),Emsland-Starke (Germany),KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) (Denmark),Meelunie (The Netherlands),Royal Ingredients Group (Netherland),Sudstarke (Germany),Pepees (Poland),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Concentrates, Isolates), Application (Feed Industry, Food Industry), Solutions (Texturizing With Potato Protein, Nutritional Value of Potato Protein), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Other Convenience Stores)

Market Trends:

Rising Concern towards Advanced Packaging Multilayer Vented Paper Bags

Market Drivers:

With the rising popularity of potato protein because of its increasing nutritional value and advantages, including improved digestive health, strength, and controlled blood sugar, is driving this market. Food & beverages are the largest revenue contributing segment in the global market.

Challenges:

Fluctuation in Foreign Currency Exchange Rates

Opportunities:

Advancement in Storage Condition, Dry, Clean and Well-Ventilated Facilities without Foreign Odours, Protected Against Rodents

