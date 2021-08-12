Surface Inspection Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

The Latest research coverage on Surface Inspection Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

What is Surface Inspection?

The surface inspection involves the use of angled lighting and smart cameras to accurately detect surface flaws or features, in real-time, on objects as they are produced. Recent advancements in the inspection technology such as advanced cameras, software, and image sensors have increased the scope for the surface inspection systems which is widely used in various industrial applications. Industries have realized the importance of quality assurance in manufacturing, which has resulted in the acceptance of surface inspection. Machine vision surface inspection can be a challenge due to the nature and variety of the product or object.

In Nov 2019, Precision sensor manufacturer Micro-Epsilon has launched a 3D non-contact surface inspection system for defect detection and for inspecting the aesthetic appearance of non-reflecting (matt, unpainted, plastic and bare metal) surfaces. The turnkey system enables fast, reliable 100% surface inspection and can be integrated directly into processing/assembly lines or on robots.

In May 2019, AMETEK Surface Vision continues to innovate the highly-precise, real-time detection and classification of metal defects with its market-leading SmartViewÂ® surface inspection solution.

Major & Emerging Players in Surface Inspection Market:-

Baumer Inspection GmbH (Germany),Cognex Corporation (United States),Microscan Systems Inc (United States),NeuroCheck GmbH (Germany),Vitronic GmbH (Germany),Omron Adept Technology, Inc (United States),Edmund Optics Inc (United States),Industrial Vision Systems Ltd (United Kingdom),Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd. (Canada), Omron Corporation (Japan)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Semiconductor, Electrical & Electronics, Food & Packaging, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Printing, Automotive, Glass & Metal), Component (Camera, Optics, Frame Grabber, Processor, Software, Lighting Equipment, Others), Systems (Computer System, Camera System), Surface (2D, 3D)

Market Trends:

Increasing Technological Advancements such as Advanced Cameras, Software, and Image Sensors

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from Consumers for Quality Assurance

Industrial Automation in the Manufacturing Sector

Challenges:

Integrating Surface Inspection Systems

Changing Customer Requirements

Opportunities:

Decreasing Cost of System Development

Advancements in Vision Technology and Industrial Expansion

