Automotive SoCs Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2021 – 2026 | Infineon Technologies AG ,Intel Corporation ,NEC Corporation

What is Automotive SoCs?

The automotive industry has been aggressively using digital technologies trying to enhance the driving experience and maximize productivity. An Automotive SOC is an in-house or outsourced function involving people, processes, and technology that continuously monitors, investigates, and improves the security posture of fleets. security operations centre (SOC) for automotive. A service providing full visibility, detection and response to threats that target their connected cars and associated services. Top vendors are looking forward to extending the Prescriptive SOC concept into the Connected Cars world thus the demand for the Automotive SoCs is booming.

In May 2020 Omni vision launches automotive soc for entry-level rearview cameras. In combination with onscreen display overlays, curve distortion correction, 120db hdr and low noise, a single-chip image sensor and signal processor enables image quality and small modules. The company announced the OX01E10 SoC designed to provide automotive designers with imaging performance for entry-level rearview cameras (RVC). The OX01E10â€™s image sensor is built on the parcel Plus pixel architecture.

Major & Emerging Players in Automotive SoCs Market:-

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),Intel Corporation (United States),NEC Corporation (Japan),NVIDIA Corporation (United States),NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),Qualcomm Incorporated (United States),Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),Texas Instruments Incorporated (United),Telechips, Inc. (South Korea),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Digital, Analog, Mixed Signal), Application (Head Unit, ECockpit, Sound System, Others), Installation (In-dash, Rear Seat), Vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)

Market Trends:

The demand for advanced features and technology integration in vehicles such as the use of

The use of machine-learning-based SoC designs

Market Drivers:

The rise of car sales is driven by the demand for advanced features and technology integration in the vehicles.

Challenges:

Offering Automotive SoCs technologies with security bugs on top of the intrinsic security risk related to its functions

Opportunities:

Increasing disposable incomes and rising middle-class population are the major factors that are driving the sales of passenger cars in emerging markets

What are the market factors that are explained in the Automotive SoCs Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Automotive SoCs Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive SoCs market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive SoCs Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive SoCs

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive SoCs Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive SoCs market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

