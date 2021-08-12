Hadoop And Big Data Analysis set to grow according to forecast 2026 | Microsoft ,AWS ,Cloudera

The Latest research coverage on Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

The Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Hadoop And Big Data Analysis market.

What is Hadoop And Big Data Analysis?

The growing size of unstructured data is necessitating the application of advanced data analytics solutions. This is a major driver for market growth. At the same time, factors such as the IoT boom and the increasing use of raw data in market intelligence are boosting the adoption of Hadoop big data analytics among SMEs as well as large enterprises. The growing trend toward visualization-based data discovery tools is worth exploring by any organization that seeks to derive more value from Big Data. The potential business benefits are significant and data governance practices can be used to help ensure the safe transition.

October 2019 – In an expansion to their existing collaboration, SAS is creating a best-in-class hybrid cloud analytics solution by delivering its market-leading analytics on Red Hat OpenShift, the industryâ€™s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform from Red Hat, the worldâ€™s leading provider of open source technologies.

Major & Emerging Players in Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market:-

Microsoft (United States),AWS (United States),Cloudera (United States),HPE (United States),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),Google (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Salesforce (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Business Function (Marketing and Sales, Operations, Finance, Human Resources), Component (Solutions, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services))

Market Trends:

Rising adoption of smart payment technologies

Increasing use of social media applications for customer engagement

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for digital transformation of organizations

Growing investments in analytics

Challenges:

Lack of proper application deployment and multiple data source support

COVID-19 leading to an increase in cybersecurity concerns

Opportunities:

The requirement for real-time information to track and monitor COVID-19 spread

The surge in need for remote services and location data during COVID-19

Increase in demand for analyzing large volumes of data

