What’s making Next-Generation Firewall Market Constantly Grow Its Valuation at Steady Rate || Top Players – Cisco Systems, Inc. ,Fortinet ,Check Point Software Technologies

The next-generation firewall is a system developed for the prevention of unauthorized access to or from any private network with advanced security to overcome the highly advanced cyber threats. The next-generation firewall is implemented in either hardware, software, or hybrid form. It combines a traditional firewall with other network device filtering functions such as in-line deep packet inspection, an intrusion prevention system, deep packet inspection that can push beyond protocol inspection, and blocking to add application-level inspection and collaborating with intelligence from outside the firewall.

On 18th February 2020, Fortinet a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, unveiled the FortiGate 1800F Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) powered by NP7, the companyâ€™s seventh-generation network processor, to enable todayâ€™s largest enterprises to achieve true internal segmentation as well as unprecedented scale, performance, detection, and enforcement capabilities.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Fortinet (United States),Check Point Software Technologies (Israel),Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States),Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States),Forcepoint (Raytheon Company) (United States),Zscaler (United States),Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States),WatchGuard Technologies (United States),Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Type (Hardware, Virtual, Cloud), Application (Large Size Enterprise, Medium Size Enterprise, Small Size Enterprise), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government and Public Utilities, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Others), Product (Packet Filtering Firewall, Circuit-level Gateway, Stateful Inspection Firewall, Application-level Gateway (aka proxy firewall), Next-generation Firewall (NGFW)), Service (Professional Service, System Integration, Managed Service, Consulting, Others)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Next-Generation Firewall by Large Size Enterprise

Surging Trend of Internet of Things

Market Drivers:

Need for Absolute Protection in Rapidly growing Threat Environment

Demand for Fast, Reliable and Effective Network

Challenges:

Low degree of Awareness about the Highly Advanced Cyber Attacks

Presence of traditional firewalls

Problems with the Sizing of the Firewall

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Firewall Deployment

Shifting Interest of IT Professionals Towards Virtual Next-Generation Firewall

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Next-Generation Firewall market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Next-Generation Firewall Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Next-Generation Firewall

Chapter 4: Presenting the Next-Generation Firewall Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Next-Generation Firewall market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

