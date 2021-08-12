Cancer Biopsy Market Size 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2027 | Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc.

“

The report titled Global Cancer Biopsy Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cancer Biopsy market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cancer Biopsy market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cancer Biopsy market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cancer Biopsy market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cancer Biopsy report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cancer Biopsy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cancer Biopsy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cancer Biopsy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cancer Biopsy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cancer Biopsy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cancer Biopsy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., ANGLE Plc, Myriad Genetics, Hologic, Inc., Biocept, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd., GRAIL, Inc., Guardant Health, Exact Sciences Corporation, Freenome Holdings, Inc., Oncimmune, Chronix Biomedical, Inc., Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Tissue Biopsies

Liquid Biopsies

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancers

Lung Cancers

Prostate Cancers

Skin Cancers

Blood Cancers

Kidney Cancers

Others



The Cancer Biopsy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cancer Biopsy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cancer Biopsy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cancer Biopsy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cancer Biopsy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cancer Biopsy market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cancer Biopsy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cancer Biopsy market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Tissue Biopsies

1.3.3 Liquid Biopsies

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Breast Cancer

1.4.3 Colorectal Cancer

1.4.4 Cervical Cancers

1.4.5 Lung Cancers

1.4.6 Prostate Cancers

1.4.7 Skin Cancers

1.4.8 Blood Cancers

1.4.9 Kidney Cancers

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cancer Biopsy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Cancer Biopsy Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Cancer Biopsy Market Trends

2.3.2 Cancer Biopsy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Cancer Biopsy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Cancer Biopsy Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cancer Biopsy Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cancer Biopsy Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cancer Biopsy Revenue

3.4 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cancer Biopsy Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Cancer Biopsy Area Served

3.6 Key Players Cancer Biopsy Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Cancer Biopsy Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cancer Biopsy Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Cancer Biopsy Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Cancer Biopsy Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cancer Biopsy Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Cancer Biopsy Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Qiagen N.V.

11.1.1 Qiagen N.V. Company Details

11.1.2 Qiagen N.V. Business Overview

11.1.3 Qiagen N.V. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.1.4 Qiagen N.V. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Development

11.2 Illumina, Inc.

11.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Illumina, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 ANGLE Plc

11.3.1 ANGLE Plc Company Details

11.3.2 ANGLE Plc Business Overview

11.3.3 ANGLE Plc Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.3.4 ANGLE Plc Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 ANGLE Plc Recent Development

11.4 Myriad Genetics

11.4.1 Myriad Genetics Company Details

11.4.2 Myriad Genetics Business Overview

11.4.3 Myriad Genetics Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.4.4 Myriad Genetics Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Development

11.5 Hologic, Inc.

11.5.1 Hologic, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Hologic, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Hologic, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.5.4 Hologic, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Hologic, Inc. Recent Development

11.6 Biocept, Inc.

11.6.1 Biocept, Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Biocept, Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Biocept, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.6.4 Biocept, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Biocept, Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Development

11.8 Danaher

11.8.1 Danaher Company Details

11.8.2 Danaher Business Overview

11.8.3 Danaher Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.8.4 Danaher Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Danaher Recent Development

11.9 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

11.9.1 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Company Details

11.9.2 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Business Overview

11.9.3 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.9.4 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. Recent Development

11.10 GRAIL, Inc.

11.10.1 GRAIL, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 GRAIL, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 GRAIL, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

11.10.4 GRAIL, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 GRAIL, Inc. Recent Development

11.11 Guardant Health

10.11.1 Guardant Health Company Details

10.11.2 Guardant Health Business Overview

10.11.3 Guardant Health Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.11.4 Guardant Health Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Guardant Health Recent Development

11.12 Exact Sciences Corporation

10.12.1 Exact Sciences Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 Exact Sciences Corporation Business Overview

10.12.3 Exact Sciences Corporation Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.12.4 Exact Sciences Corporation Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Exact Sciences Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Freenome Holdings, Inc.

10.13.1 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Company Details

10.13.2 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

10.13.3 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.13.4 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Freenome Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

11.14 Oncimmune

10.14.1 Oncimmune Company Details

10.14.2 Oncimmune Business Overview

10.14.3 Oncimmune Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.14.4 Oncimmune Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Oncimmune Recent Development

11.15 Chronix Biomedical, Inc.

10.15.1 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Company Details

10.15.2 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Business Overview

10.15.3 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.15.4 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Recent Development

11.16 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

10.16.1 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Company Details

10.16.2 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Business Overview

10.16.3 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Cancer Biopsy Introduction

10.16.4 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Revenue in Cancer Biopsy Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

