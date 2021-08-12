Food Tracking Technologies Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | Bio-Rad Laboratories,, C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Food Tracking Technologies Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Top Players in Food Tracking Technologies Market are: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States) , Cognex Corporation (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), SGS SA (Switzerland), Bar Code Integrators, Inc. United States), Carlisle Technology Inc. (Canada), Mass Group Inc. (United States), Merit-Trax Technologies Inc. (Canada) , Picarro Inc. (United States)

Definition:

Food tracking technologies is the technology to track any food through any stages of production, processing, and distribution. It enables corrective actions such as a product recall to be implemented quickly and effectively when something goes wrong. When a potential food safety problem is recognized, whether by a food business or a government agency, an effective tracking system can help isolate and inhibit contaminated products from reaching consumers. It allows food businesses to target the products affected by food safety issues, minimizing disruption to trade and any potential public health risks. It is important for all food businesses including retailers as well as importers to be able to trace products.

On 28 Nov 2018, Auchan Retail has launched blockchain technology for food traceability internationally.

On 24 Sept 2018, Walmart has implemented IBM’s blockchain for food traceability.

On 28 Feb 2018, Bureau Veritas has launched Origin, the worldâ€™s first traceability label to give consumers a complete end-to-end proof of a productâ€™s journey, from farm to fork

Food Tracking Technologies Market Drivers:

Traces Contamination and Assists Product Recalls

Certifications and Standardization

Assist in Competitive Edge and Brand Loyalty

Information Flow Upstream & Downstream Of Supply Chain

Food Tracking Technologies Market Latest Trends:

The Use of Blockchain & IoT in Food Tracking Technologies

Market Opportunity:

High Demand for Tracking Technologies in Emerging Economies

Market Challenges:

Lack of Tracking Records

Overlapping and Conflicting Demands

Weak Technical Systems

The Global Food Tracking Technologies Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Warehouse/Pack Farms, Food Retailers, Defense & Security Departments, Others), Equipment (PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors, Others), Technology (RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, Biometrics), End Use (Meat & Livestock, Fresh Produce & Seeds, Dairy, Beverages, Fisheries, Others)

Key Strategic Developments in Food Tracking Technologies Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

The Food Tracking Technologies Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the Food Tracking Technologies market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Food Tracking Technologies Market

Chapter 05 – Global Food Tracking Technologies Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Food Tracking Technologies Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Food Tracking Technologies market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Food Tracking Technologies Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Food Tracking Technologies Market

Chapter 09 – Food Tracking Technologies Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Food Tracking Technologies Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

