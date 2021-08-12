Procurement Business Analytics Market Exhibits Stunning Growth Potentials with Microsoft, SAP SE, IBM

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Procurement Business Analytics Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Top Players in Procurement Business Analytics Market are: Microsoft Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems Inc (United States), Amazon Web Service Inc. (United States), SAS Institute Inc. (United States), Coupa Software Inc. (United States), Rosslyn Data Technologies Inc. (United Kingdom), Zycus Inc (United States), BRIDGEi2i Analytics (United States), Rosslyn Data Technologies (United Kingdom), JAGGAER (United States), Genpact (United States), Proactis Holdings Plc (United Kingdom)

Definition:

Procurement Business Analytics is the method of using quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and results from data. It involves capturing the data and use of data to support fact-based decision-making and gaining competitive advantages. The procurement team collects data, a process that data so it can generate useful insights and later analyze that data to improve the decision making and this whole process is called procurement business analytics. It helps the organizations to increase the cost savings, decrease operating cost and can be used for different purposes such as to create a strategy in the most strategic category plans, to evaluate fair market price to maximize the savings, in analyzing the consumption pattern which aims to reduce the overall spend, analysis of preferred supplier compliance. With the application of robust data analytics, the procurement sector is deriving new insights which can further be used in negotiations, vendor segmentation, performance management as well as annual purchasing strategy. The procurement department contains a very high amount of data which includes transaction history, expenditure details, and others.

In March 2020, SAP SE had integrated procural and enterprise resources coming up with solutions to deliver next-generation pay management.

Procurement Business Analytics Market Drivers:

The Rising Focus on Enhancing Procurement Channels

The Rising Need for Highly Efficient Procurement Solutions to Improve Operational Performance

The High Demand for Cloud-Based Procurement Solutions

Procurement Business Analytics Market Latest Trends:

The Impending Need to Handle Compliance Policies and Contracts

Increasing Demand for Data-Driven Solutions

Market Opportunity:

The Rapid Technological Developments Like IoT And Cognitive Computing

Market Challenges:

Unwillingness to Adopt Advanced Analytical Technologies

Various Complexities in Streamlining the Processes and Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

The Global Procurement Business Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Service, Software), Application (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Contract Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Cloud, On-Premises), End-Users (Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistic, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Other (Education, Healthcare))

Key Strategic Developments in Procurement Business Analytics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

The Procurement Business Analytics Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the Procurement Business Analytics market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Procurement Business Analytics Market

Chapter 05 – Global Procurement Business Analytics Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Procurement Business Analytics Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Procurement Business Analytics market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Procurement Business Analytics Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Procurement Business Analytics Market

Chapter 09 – Procurement Business Analytics Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Procurement Business Analytics Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Primary Questions Answered in Procurement Business Analytics Market Report:

What is the expected market size and growth rate be during the forecast period?

• What are the major market trends?

• What are key driving factors of the global Procurement Business Analytics market?

• What are the restraints faced by the Procurement Business Analytics market?

• Who are the key players in the Procurement Business Analytics market space?

• What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key players to sustain on the global platform?

Note – In request to give more exact market forecast, all of our reports will be refreshed before conveyance by considering the effect of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special prerequisites, kindly let us know and we will offer you the report as you need.)

