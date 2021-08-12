Cloud Services Brokerage Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | IBM, HPE, Accenture

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.

Top Players in Cloud Services Brokerage Market are: IBM (United States), HPE (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Fujitsu (Japan), ATOS (France), Wipro (India), Cognizant (United States), Doublehorn (United States), Jamcracker (United States), Rightscale (United States),

Definition:

Cloud service brokerage is an intermediary which helps the companies to choose service and offering that suits their needs. They provide services such as deployment and integration of apps, and provide choice and cost saving options. The cloud brokerage platforms such as Compute Next allows the users to move between the platforms. Further, it is a business model in which the company adds value to cloud services on behalf of consumers through three primary roles which includes aggregation, integration and customisation brokerage.

On 28th June 2018, Atos has launched Cloud access security broker solution which will help the company to enforce the enterprise security policies in hybrid cloud environments.

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Multi Cloud Platforms

Rising Dependency of Companies on External Services for the Selection of Cloud Solutions



Cloud Services Brokerage Market Latest Trends:

Technological Advancements in Cloud Services

Market Opportunity:

Rising Adoption of Platform as a Service in Various Enterprises to Develop Applications

Rising Investments on Deployment of Advanced Telecom Network Infrastructure



Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about the Benefits of Cloud Platforms

The Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Category (Aggregation, Integration, Customisation), User community (Employee, Partners, Customers), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid, Community), Cloud services (Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Software as a service (SaaS), Functions as a service (FaaS)), Organisation size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

Key Strategic Developments in Cloud Services Brokerage Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

The Cloud Services Brokerage Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the Cloud Services Brokerage market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Cloud Services Brokerage Market

Chapter 05 – Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Cloud Services Brokerage Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Cloud Services Brokerage market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Cloud Services Brokerage Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Cloud Services Brokerage Market

Chapter 09 – Cloud Services Brokerage Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Cloud Services Brokerage Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Primary Questions Answered in Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report:

What is the expected market size and growth rate be during the forecast period?

• What are the major market trends?

• What are key driving factors of the global Cloud Services Brokerage market?

• What are the restraints faced by the Cloud Services Brokerage market?

• Who are the key players in the Cloud Services Brokerage market space?

• What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key players to sustain on the global platform?

