HIV Diagnosis Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher, Thermo-Fisher Scientific

Key Players in This Report Include,

Siemens AG (Germany),Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Danaher Corporation (United States),Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States) ,Merck KGaA (Germany),Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States),Hologic, Inc. (United States),Alere Inc. (United States),Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States)

Brief Summary of HIV Diagnosis:

Blood tests are the most common way to diagnose HIV, which checks the presence of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in a human body. Diagnosis of HIV includes several tests such as ELISA Test, Saliva Test, Home Test, Viral Test, and Western Test. Rising awareness about HIV and growth in the number of affected persons has increased the demand for the latest technology to serve the diagnosis purpose properly. The increasing prevalence of HIV infection worldwide will majorly boost HIV diagnostics market growth over the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Increase in Use of Home Access Kits and Instruments

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of HIV/Aids across the Globe

Rising Number of Blood Transfusions and Blood Donations

Increasing Government Initiatives

Opportunities:

Emerging Economies offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for HIV Diagnosis

Challenges:

Lack of Mandates for Nat in Developing Countries

The Global HIV Diagnosis Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Consumables (Assays and Kits & Reagents, and other Consumables), Instruments, Software & Services), Test Type (Antibody Tests (HIV-1 Screening Tests, HIV-1 Confirmatory Tests, and HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests), Viral Load Tests, CD4 Tests, Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis, Tests for Viral Identification), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Home Care Settings, Others)

Regions Covered in the HIV Diagnosis Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

