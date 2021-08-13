BOPP Films for Packaging Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2027 | Gettel Group, Taghleef, Toray Plastics

“
The report titled Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BOPP Films for Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BOPP Films for Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BOPP Films for Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Gettel Group, Taghleef, Toray Plastics, Profol, Uflex Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Ampacet Corporation, Manucor, Dunmore Corporation, INNOVIA, Jindal Poly, Vibac, Treofan, SIBUR, Impex Global, FlexFilm, FuRong, Braskem, Kinlead Packaging, FSPG, Guofeng Plastic, Tatrafan, Hongqing Packing Material, Wolff LDP, Brückner Maschinenbau, Huayi Plastic
Market Segmentation by Product:
BOPP Anti-fogs Film, BOPP Heat-sealable Film, Other
Market Segmentation by Application:
Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics, Other
The BOPP Films for Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BOPP Films for Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BOPP Films for Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the BOPP Films for Packaging market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BOPP Films for Packaging industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global BOPP Films for Packaging market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global BOPP Films for Packaging market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BOPP Films for Packaging market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 BOPP Anti-fogs Film
1.2.3 BOPP Heat-sealable Film
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 BOPP Films for Packaging Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 BOPP Films for Packaging Market Trends
2.3.2 BOPP Films for Packaging Market Drivers
2.3.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Market Challenges
2.3.4 BOPP Films for Packaging Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top BOPP Films for Packaging Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top BOPP Films for Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BOPP Films for Packaging Revenue
3.4 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BOPP Films for Packaging Revenue in 2020
3.5 BOPP Films for Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players BOPP Films for Packaging Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into BOPP Films for Packaging Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 BOPP Films for Packaging Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 BOPP Films for Packaging Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Gettel Group
11.1.1 Gettel Group Company Details
11.1.2 Gettel Group Business Overview
11.1.3 Gettel Group BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.1.4 Gettel Group Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Gettel Group Recent Development
11.2 Taghleef
11.2.1 Taghleef Company Details
11.2.2 Taghleef Business Overview
11.2.3 Taghleef BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.2.4 Taghleef Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Taghleef Recent Development
11.3 Toray Plastics
11.3.1 Toray Plastics Company Details
11.3.2 Toray Plastics Business Overview
11.3.3 Toray Plastics BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.3.4 Toray Plastics Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development
11.4 Profol
11.4.1 Profol Company Details
11.4.2 Profol Business Overview
11.4.3 Profol BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.4.4 Profol Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Profol Recent Development
11.5 Uflex Ltd.
11.5.1 Uflex Ltd. Company Details
11.5.2 Uflex Ltd. Business Overview
11.5.3 Uflex Ltd. BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.5.4 Uflex Ltd. Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Uflex Ltd. Recent Development
11.6 Cosmo Films Ltd.
11.6.1 Cosmo Films Ltd. Company Details
11.6.2 Cosmo Films Ltd. Business Overview
11.6.3 Cosmo Films Ltd. BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.6.4 Cosmo Films Ltd. Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Cosmo Films Ltd. Recent Development
11.7 Ampacet Corporation
11.7.1 Ampacet Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 Ampacet Corporation Business Overview
11.7.3 Ampacet Corporation BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.7.4 Ampacet Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Ampacet Corporation Recent Development
11.8 Manucor
11.8.1 Manucor Company Details
11.8.2 Manucor Business Overview
11.8.3 Manucor BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.8.4 Manucor Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Manucor Recent Development
11.9 Dunmore Corporation
11.9.1 Dunmore Corporation Company Details
11.9.2 Dunmore Corporation Business Overview
11.9.3 Dunmore Corporation BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.9.4 Dunmore Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Dunmore Corporation Recent Development
11.10 INNOVIA
11.10.1 INNOVIA Company Details
11.10.2 INNOVIA Business Overview
11.10.3 INNOVIA BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.10.4 INNOVIA Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 INNOVIA Recent Development
11.11 Jindal Poly
11.11.1 Jindal Poly Company Details
11.11.2 Jindal Poly Business Overview
11.11.3 Jindal Poly BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.11.4 Jindal Poly Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Jindal Poly Recent Development
11.12 Vibac
11.12.1 Vibac Company Details
11.12.2 Vibac Business Overview
11.12.3 Vibac BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.12.4 Vibac Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Vibac Recent Development
11.13 Treofan
11.13.1 Treofan Company Details
11.13.2 Treofan Business Overview
11.13.3 Treofan BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.13.4 Treofan Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Treofan Recent Development
11.14 SIBUR
11.14.1 SIBUR Company Details
11.14.2 SIBUR Business Overview
11.14.3 SIBUR BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.14.4 SIBUR Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 SIBUR Recent Development
11.15 Impex Global
11.15.1 Impex Global Company Details
11.15.2 Impex Global Business Overview
11.15.3 Impex Global BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.15.4 Impex Global Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Impex Global Recent Development
11.16 FlexFilm
11.16.1 FlexFilm Company Details
11.16.2 FlexFilm Business Overview
11.16.3 FlexFilm BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.16.4 FlexFilm Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 FlexFilm Recent Development
11.17 FuRong
11.17.1 FuRong Company Details
11.17.2 FuRong Business Overview
11.17.3 FuRong BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.17.4 FuRong Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 FuRong Recent Development
11.18 Braskem
11.18.1 Braskem Company Details
11.18.2 Braskem Business Overview
11.18.3 Braskem BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.18.4 Braskem Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Braskem Recent Development
11.18 Kinlead Packaging
11.25.1 Kinlead Packaging Company Details
11.25.2 Kinlead Packaging Business Overview
11.25.3 Kinlead Packaging BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.25.4 Kinlead Packaging Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Kinlead Packaging Recent Development
11.20 FSPG
11.20.1 FSPG Company Details
11.20.2 FSPG Business Overview
11.20.3 FSPG BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.20.4 FSPG Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 FSPG Recent Development
11.21 Guofeng Plastic
11.21.1 Guofeng Plastic Company Details
11.21.2 Guofeng Plastic Business Overview
11.21.3 Guofeng Plastic BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.21.4 Guofeng Plastic Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Guofeng Plastic Recent Development
11.22 Tatrafan
11.22.1 Tatrafan Company Details
11.22.2 Tatrafan Business Overview
11.22.3 Tatrafan BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.22.4 Tatrafan Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Tatrafan Recent Development
11.23 Hongqing Packing Material
11.23.1 Hongqing Packing Material Company Details
11.23.2 Hongqing Packing Material Business Overview
11.23.3 Hongqing Packing Material BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.23.4 Hongqing Packing Material Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 Hongqing Packing Material Recent Development
11.24 Wolff LDP
11.24.1 Wolff LDP Company Details
11.24.2 Wolff LDP Business Overview
11.24.3 Wolff LDP BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.24.4 Wolff LDP Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Wolff LDP Recent Development
11.25 Brückner Maschinenbau
11.25.1 Brückner Maschinenbau Company Details
11.25.2 Brückner Maschinenbau Business Overview
11.25.3 Brückner Maschinenbau BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.25.4 Brückner Maschinenbau Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Brückner Maschinenbau Recent Development
11.26 Huayi Plastic
11.26.1 Huayi Plastic Company Details
11.26.2 Huayi Plastic Business Overview
11.26.3 Huayi Plastic BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction
11.26.4 Huayi Plastic Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2016-2021)
11.26.5 Huayi Plastic Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
”