Axial Flow Pump Market: By Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Axial Flow Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global axial flow pump market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global axial flow pump market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Axial pumps are motor-driven pumps used for circulating water by utilizing high air or liquid pressure. They help to manage sewage from industrial, commercial and municipal operations. An axial pump consists of a propeller directly driven by a sealed motor in the pipe. The fluid is forced parallelly to the impeller shaft, which allows the fluid to enter the impeller axially and discharge the liquid. Axial flow pumps offer improved flow rates in low-pressure applications with low aerodynamic losses.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/axial-flow-pump-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for effective wastewater treatment solutions is primarily driving the global axial flow pump market growth. In line with this, increasing investments in the water and wastewater treatment sector is positively affecting the market growth further. Additionally, the establishment of adequate wastewater treatment facilities in residential and urban commercial settings is supporting the market growth. The escalating demand for crude oil in domestic transportation and overseas logistics is propelling the market growth.Other factors, such as favorable government policies, increasing industrialization, along with the growing demand for environment-friendly pumps, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/axial-flow-pump-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Atlas Copco

Ebara Corporation

Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd

ITT Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Leo Group Co., Ltd.

Pentair

Sanlian Pump Company

Shanghai East Pump (Group) Co. Ltd.

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

Wilo SE

Breakup by Type:

Miniwatt

High Power

Breakup by Application:

Domestic Water and Wastewater

Petroleum

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/