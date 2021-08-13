Axial Flow Pump Market: By Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Axial Flow Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global axial flow pump market size is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global axial flow pump market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Axial pumps are motor-driven pumps used for circulating water by utilizing high air or liquid pressure. They help to manage sewage from industrial, commercial and municipal operations. An axial pump consists of a propeller directly driven by a sealed motor in the pipe. The fluid is forced parallelly to the impeller shaft, which allows the fluid to enter the impeller axially and discharge the liquid. Axial flow pumps offer improved flow rates in low-pressure applications with low aerodynamic losses.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The increasing demand for effective wastewater treatment solutions is primarily driving the global axial flow pump market growth. In line with this, increasing investments in the water and wastewater treatment sector is positively affecting the market growth further. Additionally, the establishment of adequate wastewater treatment facilities in residential and urban commercial settings is supporting the market growth. The escalating demand for crude oil in domestic transportation and overseas logistics is propelling the market growth.Other factors, such as favorable government policies, increasing industrialization, along with the growing demand for environment-friendly pumps, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Atlas Copco
- Ebara Corporation
- Grundfos Pumps India Private Ltd
- ITT Inc.
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- Leo Group Co., Ltd.
- Pentair
- Sanlian Pump Company
- Shanghai East Pump (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Sulzer Ltd.
- The Weir Group PLC
- Wilo SE
Breakup by Type:
- Miniwatt
- High Power
Breakup by Application:
- Domestic Water and Wastewater
- Petroleum
- Chemical
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
