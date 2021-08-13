Eye Tracking Market: Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Growth Insight, and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Eye Tracking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 2026″, The global eye tracking market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global eye tracking market to grow at a CAGR of around 27% during 2021-2026. Eye-tracking is the process of monitoring the point of gaze by recording the position and movement of the eyes. It analyzes and evaluates the overall activity of the eyes, which can be collected using a remote or eye tracker device that is mounted to the head and connected to the computer. The process utilizes near-infrared light directed towards the pupil, which causes detectable reflection in the pupil and the cornea. An infrared camera tracks the reflection between the cornea and pupil. Activities such as blinking, looking, ignoring, and noticeable pupil reaction to different stimuli are recorded by eye tracking devices.

The global eye tracking market is primarily driven by its extensive application in various intelligent and security systems. They are also widely adopted in the military and aerospace industries. The increasing demand for eye tracking in the healthcare industry, especially for assistive communication applications, is propelling the growth of the market. Eye tracking is also utilized in personalized advertisements and consumer research purposes. Moreover, rising research and development (R&D) activities in the field of smart and wearable technology, augmented reality, and virtual reality is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of eye tracking in lie-detecting systems, video games, and cognitive systems is expected to significantly influence the market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Ergoneers GmbH

Eyegaze Inc.

EyeTech Digital Systems Inc.

EyeTracking Inc.

Gazepoint Research Inc.

iMotions A/S

Mirametrix Inc.

Seeing Machines

Smart Eye AB

SR Research Ltd.

Tobii AB.

Breakup by Type:

Eye Attached Tracking

Optical Tracking

Electrooculography

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Location:

Remote

Mobile

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

Retail

Research

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

