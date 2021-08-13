Location Intelligence Market: Industry Share, Future Growth, Revenue, Top Key Players and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Location Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global location intelligence market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global location intelligence market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Location intelligence refers to the methodology of deriving information and insights from geospatial data visually mapped by layering data spatially and chronologically. It involves the analysis of location data as an integral part of business intelligence and various other industries. The process uses people and technology to visualize spatial data to identify trends and relationships that result in actionable information. Many organizations rely on geographic information system (GIS) technology to create location intelligence as part of the digital transformation process. It also allows businesses and government analysts to optimize their strategic position by leveraging data created from consumer behavior and environmental factors.

Market Trends:

The global location intelligence market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for portable navigation devices, as well as web mapping services. It also offers benefits such as predictive analytics, risk management, real-time tracking of patterns and trends, and streamlining services, which, in turn, are positively influencing the growth of the market. Location intelligence companies provide tools to collect and compile big data and analyze, filter, and visualize the result at a broader and granular level. Software based on these tools allows the visualization of spatial data in intuitive ways. Furthermore, the development of numerous business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) solutions, coupled with enhanced location-sharing capabilities of mobile devices, are expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players

Autodesk Inc.

ESRI

HERE Global B.V.

Liberty Broadband Corporation

Navizon Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies inc

SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Wireless Logic Limited.

Breakup by Service:

Consulting

System Integration

Other

Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Remote Monitoring

Workforce Management

Asset Management

Facility Management

Risk Management

Customer Management

Other

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government and Defense

Manufacturing and Industrial

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

