United States Ceramic Ball Bearing Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

United States Ceramic Ball Bearings Market
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States ceramic ball bearings market reached a value of US$ 301.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. Ceramic ball bearing is made from ceramic rolling elements used for reducing friction in a spinning system. As compared to conventional steel bearings, these bearings offer better acceleration capability, lighter weight, reduced friction, increased stiffness and corrosion resistance. They can be differentiated into full, partial and hybrid ceramic bearings. Ceramic ball bearings are extensively utilized in electric motors, optical scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, and aerospace and food processing applications.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The market for ceramic ball bearing in the United States (US) is being majorly driven by rapid industrialization and technological innovations. Apart from this, rising production of automobile components is further contributing to the market growth as these bearings offer optimum electrical insulation. Moreover, rising development in the aerospace and automotive sectors is catalyzing the product demand in the country. Furthermore, the escalating demand for renewable resources has led to a rise in the establishment of wind turbines across the country, which is propelling the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Zirconium Oxide
- Silicon Nitride
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings
- Full Ceramic Ball Bearings
Breakup by Application:
- Electric Motors
- Automobile
- Under Water Equipment
- Laboratory Equipment
- Aerospace
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
