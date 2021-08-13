United States Ceramic Ball Bearing Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

United States Ceramic Ball Bearings Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States ceramic ball bearings market reached a value of US$ 301.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026. Ceramic ball bearing is made from ceramic rolling elements used for reducing friction in a spinning system. As compared to conventional steel bearings, these bearings offer better acceleration capability, lighter weight, reduced friction, increased stiffness and corrosion resistance. They can be differentiated into full, partial and hybrid ceramic bearings. Ceramic ball bearings are extensively utilized in electric motors, optical scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, and aerospace and food processing applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market for ceramic ball bearing in the United States (US) is being majorly driven by rapid industrialization and technological innovations. Apart from this, rising production of automobile components is further contributing to the market growth as these bearings offer optimum electrical insulation. Moreover, rising development in the aerospace and automotive sectors is catalyzing the product demand in the country. Furthermore, the escalating demand for renewable resources has led to a rise in the establishment of wind turbines across the country, which is propelling the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

Zirconium Oxide

Silicon Nitride

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings

Full Ceramic Ball Bearings

Breakup by Application:

Electric Motors

Automobile

Under Water Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

