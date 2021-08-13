South Africa Gypsum Plaster Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “South Africa Gypsum Plaster Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the South Africa gypsum plaster market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the South Africa gypsum plaster market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Gypsum plaster is made by complete or partial dehydration of the gypsum mineral. It hardens on drying and becomes easy to shape and malleable when combined with water. Gypsum plaster is primarily used in the modern-day techniques that consume less time and are ecologically sustainable. It is light in weight, offers good insulation properties, and aids in reducing the structural load of the building. As a result, gypsum plaster is widely utilized by builders and construction companies in ceilings, coating walls, and partitions.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry in South Africa catalyzes the demand for gypsum plaster to mold interior design elements and sculptural forms. Furthermore, the rising tourism sector has resulted in the rapid construction of commercial complexes and hotels, thereby impelling the market for gypsum plaster in South Africa. Besides this, improving consumer living standards, coupled with the increasing expenditures on high-end construction materials, are further propelling the product demand in the country. Additionally, several government programs for infrastructural development and growing environmental awareness among consumers to use eco-friendly construction materials are also subjected to bolster the South Africa gypsum plaster market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Gyproc SA

Mega Crete

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Regular Gypsum Plaster

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Plaster

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

