North America Corn Starch Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Corn Starch Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America corn starch market reached a volume of 58.7 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. Corn starch is a gluten-free, odorless, and colorless powder derived from the endosperm of the corn kernel. It is a rich source of energy and its consumption prevents low blood sugar in health conditions, such as nocturnal hypoglycemia. It is commonly utilized as a thickening agent in the preparation of marinade, sauce, stew, gravy, glaze, and soup recipes. Besides this, it is also used to coat fruits in tarts, pies, and other deserts across the North American region.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Corn starch is employed in the pharmaceutical industry of the North American region as a disintegrant and binder in tablets, emulsions, and ointments. It also finds extensive applications in the textile, paper and corrugate, and animal feed industries across the region. Apart from this, it is gaining immense popularity due to its usage in distinctive culinary, household, and industrial purposes. Furthermore, the market is driven by the rising consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food mix and instant food items.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Textiles

Paper and Corrugates

Others

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

