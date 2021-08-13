Sewing Machinery Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation

“
The report titled Global Sewing Machinery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sewing Machinery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sewing Machinery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sewing Machinery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sewing Machinery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sewing Machinery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sewing Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sewing Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sewing Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sewing Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sewing Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sewing Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Brother, Feiyue, Juki Corporation, Jack, ZOJE, Shang Gong Group, Singer, Toyota, Gemsy, Jaguar, Typical, Viking, Sunstar, Maqi, MAX, Janome, Bernina, Pegasus, Baby Lock
Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Sewing Machinery
General Sewing Machinery
Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial
Household
The Sewing Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sewing Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sewing Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sewing Machinery market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sewing Machinery industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sewing Machinery market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sewing Machinery market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sewing Machinery market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Sewing Machinery Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sewing Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Smart Sewing Machinery
1.2.3 General Sewing Machinery
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Sewing Machinery Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Household
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Sewing Machinery Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Sewing Machinery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Sewing Machinery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sewing Machinery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Sewing Machinery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Sewing Machinery Industry Trends
2.4.2 Sewing Machinery Market Drivers
2.4.3 Sewing Machinery Market Challenges
2.4.4 Sewing Machinery Market Restraints
3 Global Sewing Machinery Sales
3.1 Global Sewing Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Sewing Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Sewing Machinery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Sewing Machinery Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Sewing Machinery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Sewing Machinery Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Sewing Machinery Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Sewing Machinery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Sewing Machinery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Sewing Machinery Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Sewing Machinery Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Sewing Machinery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Sewing Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sewing Machinery Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Sewing Machinery Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Sewing Machinery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Sewing Machinery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sewing Machinery Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Sewing Machinery Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Sewing Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Sewing Machinery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Sewing Machinery Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Sewing Machinery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sewing Machinery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Sewing Machinery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Sewing Machinery Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Sewing Machinery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Sewing Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sewing Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Sewing Machinery Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Sewing Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Sewing Machinery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Sewing Machinery Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Sewing Machinery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Sewing Machinery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Sewing Machinery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Sewing Machinery Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Sewing Machinery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Sewing Machinery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Sewing Machinery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Sewing Machinery Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Sewing Machinery Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Sewing Machinery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Sewing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Sewing Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Sewing Machinery Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Sewing Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Sewing Machinery Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Sewing Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Sewing Machinery Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Sewing Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Sewing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Sewing Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Sewing Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Sewing Machinery Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Sewing Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Sewing Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Sewing Machinery Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Sewing Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Sewing Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Sewing Machinery Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Sewing Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Sewing Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sewing Machinery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Sewing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Sewing Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Sewing Machinery Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Sewing Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Sewing Machinery Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Sewing Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Sewing Machinery Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Sewing Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Sewing Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sewing Machinery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Brother
12.1.1 Brother Corporation Information
12.1.2 Brother Overview
12.1.3 Brother Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Brother Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.1.5 Brother Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Brother Recent Developments
12.2 Feiyue
12.2.1 Feiyue Corporation Information
12.2.2 Feiyue Overview
12.2.3 Feiyue Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Feiyue Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.2.5 Feiyue Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Feiyue Recent Developments
12.3 Juki Corporation
12.3.1 Juki Corporation Corporation Information
12.3.2 Juki Corporation Overview
12.3.3 Juki Corporation Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Juki Corporation Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.3.5 Juki Corporation Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Juki Corporation Recent Developments
12.4 Jack
12.4.1 Jack Corporation Information
12.4.2 Jack Overview
12.4.3 Jack Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Jack Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.4.5 Jack Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Jack Recent Developments
12.5 ZOJE
12.5.1 ZOJE Corporation Information
12.5.2 ZOJE Overview
12.5.3 ZOJE Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 ZOJE Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.5.5 ZOJE Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 ZOJE Recent Developments
12.6 Shang Gong Group
12.6.1 Shang Gong Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Shang Gong Group Overview
12.6.3 Shang Gong Group Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Shang Gong Group Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.6.5 Shang Gong Group Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Shang Gong Group Recent Developments
12.7 Singer
12.7.1 Singer Corporation Information
12.7.2 Singer Overview
12.7.3 Singer Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Singer Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.7.5 Singer Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Singer Recent Developments
12.8 Toyota
12.8.1 Toyota Corporation Information
12.8.2 Toyota Overview
12.8.3 Toyota Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Toyota Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.8.5 Toyota Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Toyota Recent Developments
12.9 Gemsy
12.9.1 Gemsy Corporation Information
12.9.2 Gemsy Overview
12.9.3 Gemsy Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Gemsy Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.9.5 Gemsy Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Gemsy Recent Developments
12.10 Jaguar
12.10.1 Jaguar Corporation Information
12.10.2 Jaguar Overview
12.10.3 Jaguar Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Jaguar Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.10.5 Jaguar Sewing Machinery SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Jaguar Recent Developments
12.11 Typical
12.11.1 Typical Corporation Information
12.11.2 Typical Overview
12.11.3 Typical Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Typical Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.11.5 Typical Recent Developments
12.12 Viking
12.12.1 Viking Corporation Information
12.12.2 Viking Overview
12.12.3 Viking Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Viking Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.12.5 Viking Recent Developments
12.13 Sunstar
12.13.1 Sunstar Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sunstar Overview
12.13.3 Sunstar Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sunstar Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.13.5 Sunstar Recent Developments
12.14 Maqi
12.14.1 Maqi Corporation Information
12.14.2 Maqi Overview
12.14.3 Maqi Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Maqi Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.14.5 Maqi Recent Developments
12.15 MAX
12.15.1 MAX Corporation Information
12.15.2 MAX Overview
12.15.3 MAX Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 MAX Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.15.5 MAX Recent Developments
12.16 Janome
12.16.1 Janome Corporation Information
12.16.2 Janome Overview
12.16.3 Janome Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Janome Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.16.5 Janome Recent Developments
12.17 Bernina
12.17.1 Bernina Corporation Information
12.17.2 Bernina Overview
12.17.3 Bernina Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Bernina Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.17.5 Bernina Recent Developments
12.18 Pegasus
12.18.1 Pegasus Corporation Information
12.18.2 Pegasus Overview
12.18.3 Pegasus Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Pegasus Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.18.5 Pegasus Recent Developments
12.19 Baby Lock
12.19.1 Baby Lock Corporation Information
12.19.2 Baby Lock Overview
12.19.3 Baby Lock Sewing Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Baby Lock Sewing Machinery Products and Services
12.19.5 Baby Lock Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Sewing Machinery Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Sewing Machinery Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Sewing Machinery Production Mode & Process
13.4 Sewing Machinery Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Sewing Machinery Sales Channels
13.4.2 Sewing Machinery Distributors
13.5 Sewing Machinery Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
