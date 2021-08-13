Nitrogen Fertiliser Market to See Stunning Growth | Yara, AgroLiquid, EuroChem Group

Nitrogen is an essential nutrient that is used in order to yield crops and make them fertilize. It helps in providing better texture and color to crops as well as enables the productivity of these yields. The nitrogenous fertilizer market is expected to gain growth, by owing to the rising food demand, due to the increasing population. Furthermore, Europe and North America are likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period, due to market saturation. However, South America and Africa are estimated to exhibit high growth in the coming years, owing to the huge cultivation of rice, corn, and sugarcane in these regions. Hence increasing the demand for nitrogen fertilizers is expected to witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2019-2025).

The latest study released on the Global Nitrogen Fertiliser Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Nitrogen Fertiliser market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Yara International ASA (Norway),CF Industries Holdings (United States),Nutrien Agrium (Canada),Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (Canada),EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland),AgroLiquid (United States),Plant Food Company, Inc. (United States),Foxfarm Soil and Fertilizer Company (California),Agro Bio Chemicals (India),Agzon Agro(India),Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel),K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany),Sociedad QuÃ­mica Y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile),The Mosaic Company (United States)

Market Trends:

With the rising trend of adoption of Urea in this market across the world is rising the market value of this nitrogen fertilizers. Urea is having a high nitrogen content (46%). China and India are the largest producers and consumers of urea in the world.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Population Numbers Across the Globe

Rising Demand for Highly Nutritious Food Crops Owing To Rising Population

Increasing Demand for Easy-To-Use Fertilizers is Boosting Sales

Market Opportunities:

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share among all regions in the nitrogenous fertilizer market, accounting for 60% of the total global nitrogenous fertilizer usage. China and India share the largest consumption share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizer

The Global Nitrogen Fertiliser Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Urea, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonia, Other Nitrogenous Fertilisers), Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others (aerial application, basal application, and starter solution)), Application Method (Broadcasting, Foliar, Fertigation), Form (Liquid, Dry, Others (Granular and Pelleted)), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others (Floriculture Crops)

Global Nitrogen Fertiliser market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Nitrogen Fertiliser market by value and volume.

To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Nitrogen Fertiliser

To showcase the development of the Nitrogen Fertiliser market in different parts of the world.

To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Nitrogen Fertiliser market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Nitrogen Fertiliser

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Nitrogen Fertiliser market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Nitrogen FertiliserMarket Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Nitrogen Fertiliser market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Nitrogen Fertiliser Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Nitrogen Fertiliser Market Production by Region
Nitrogen Fertiliser Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Market Production by Region Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors. Key Points Covered in Nitrogen Fertiliser Market Report:

Nitrogen Fertiliser Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Nitrogen Fertiliser Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Nitrogen Fertiliser Market

Nitrogen Fertiliser Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2026)

Nitrogen Fertiliser Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2026)

Nitrogen Fertiliser Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Urea, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Ammonia, Other Nitrogenous Fertilisers}

Nitrogen Fertiliser Market Analysis by Application {Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others (aerial application, basal application, and starter solution}

Nitrogen Fertiliser Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Nitrogen Fertiliser Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

Key questions answered

How feasible is Nitrogen Fertiliser market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Nitrogen Fertiliser near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Nitrogen Fertiliser market growth?

market growth? What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

