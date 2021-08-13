Catamaran Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom || Sunreef Yachts ,Lagoon Catamaran ,Fountaine Pajot Catamarans

Catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft which consists of two parallel hulls of equal sized that designed and constructed to offers outstanding performance at sea. Catamaran market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing travelling and tourisms activities, adoption of sailings, water sports and campaigning, recreational activities and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in number of people preferring travel and tourism activities with figure stood up to 8.3 trillion in global alone in 2017, so the future for Catamaran looks promising. This result in rising popularity of advanced multihull cruises with enhanced speed and escalating need for balanced structure and better safety may trigger demand and help in industry expansion.

In February 2019, Vaan Yachts launched a first-ever model which is beneficial in providing catamaran that made of circular materials including recycled aluminium and cork. It also offers an innovative designed R4 premium yacht that optimally combines comfort with a spectacular sailing experience.

The Catamaran Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Sunreef Yachts (Hong Kong),Lagoon Catamaran (United Kingdom),Fountaine Pajot Catamarans (France),Matrix Yachts (South Africa),Voyage (United States),Alibi (Australia),Robertson and Caine (India),Gemini Catamarans (United States),World Cat (United States),Outremer Yachting (France),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Sailing Catamarans, Powered Catamarans), Application (Sport, Cruising, Ocean Racing, Passenger Transport, Other Applications)

Market Trends:

Rising popularity in military operations and transportation.

Increasing spending in boating activities.

Market Drivers:

Rising Demands of Engine Powered Boats Boost the Catamaran Market.

Rapid Demand Due to Requirement of Luxurious and Leisure Applications Fuelled up the Catamaran Market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

