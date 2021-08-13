Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Market: Back to High Expectations Again

RFID has oberved a rapid-rising market, and an increasing number of businesses are using it to increase their operations’ efficiency and gain a competitive edge. For a long time, prominent airports and airlines in the aviation sector have been seeking for an opportunity to use RFID in baggage handling. The loss or mistreatment of luggage in airports is on the rise these days, dramatically increasing the costs connected with it. It is believed that continuous monitoring will discover potential problems in a timely way, allowing for a proactive approach to resolving such circumstances. Improved baggage handling methods and greater technology are provided by airport baggage tracking systems, which has resulted in a reduction in airline mishandled bag rates. Airport baggage monitoring systems also give real-time baggage notifications and rapid self-service bag drops, which aid airlines in boosting the use of the system while minimising luggage mistreatment.

On 20th May, 2020 – FTE APEX Chose BagsID as a Participant in Their Business Model Transformation Think Tank to which BagsID has Announced the Launch of Its Baggage Identification Solution That Uses AI, Deep Learning and Computer Vision to Build Smarter Baggage Tracking Solutions.

The Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Delta Airlines, Inc. (United States),Trace Me Luggage Tracker Ltd (United Kingdom),LongestChance (Hong Kong),SITA (Switzerland),Lyngsoe Systems A/S (Denmark),Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan),Aeroflot (Russia),Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Quantum Id Technologies (India),Siemens AG (Germany)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Narcotic Detection, Metal & Contraband Detection, Explosive Detection, Others), Technology (Smart Tags, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine-to-Machine (M2M), Beacon, Other Technologies), End Use (Detection Of Bag Jams, Bag Counting, Bag Tracking, Volume Regulation, Load Balancing, Automatic Tag Reader (ATR))

Market Trends:

Integration with Advance Technologies and Widening Accessibility

Market Drivers:

Digitization in Airport Systems Due to Limited Human Reach

Prevalence of Smuggling and Illicit Activities Via Air Transport

Demand for Operational Efficiency at Airports Due to Surge in Air Travell

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

