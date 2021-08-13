Solar Light Tower Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2021-2026

Latest released the research study on Global Solar Light Tower Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Solar Light Tower Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Solar Light Tower. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Generac Power Systems (United States),Atlas Copco (Sweden),Terex Corporation (United States),Wacker Neuson (Germany),Allmand Inc. (United States),Doosan Portable Power (United States),Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan),Multiquip Inc. (United States),JCB (United States),Ocean’s King Lighting (China)

Definition:

Growing demand for alternative energy and ease of installation are the key factors driving the growth of the solar light tower market. Solar lights are portable light fixtures composed of LED lamps, photovoltaic solar panels and rechargeable batteries. Solar light towers are mobile equipment that has one or more high-intensity electric lamps, solar panels and rechargeable batteries mounted wheeled vehicles of a portable light tower. These solar light towers are used in locations such as outdoor remote areas or rural areas where electric access from the main power grid is difficult. They help to illuminate roads, airports and many other areas. They can be used in residential areas without disturbing the public. In these towers, batteries provide power and an automated solar-based charging system keeps the batteries charged.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Solar Light Tower Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

High Demand for Portable Light Towers

Market Drivers:

Increasing Popularity of the Solar Light Towers

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Storage Equipment

Expansions of the Industrial Areas

Ease of Use and Portable Design

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Electricity

Technological Advancements in the Solar Light Equipment

Government Initiatives for Promoting Renewable Energy

Challenges:

Less Energy Production in Cloudy Days

Less Awareness in Some Regions

The Global Solar Light Tower Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sales, Rental), Application (Road and Bridge Construction, Emergency and Disaster Relief, Oil and Gas Work, Mining, Others), Light Type (LED Light Tower, Metal Halide Light Tower)

Market Insights:

Merger Acquisition:

In April 2019, Generac Holdings Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial power products, announced that the company has acquired Pika Energy, Inc., a manufacturer of innovative battery storage technologies that capture and store solar or grid power for homeowners and businesses.

In September 2019, Yanmar Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of compact equipment manufacturer ASV Holdings Inc., a designer and manufacturer of renowned compact tracked loaders and skid-steer loaders.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Finally, Solar Light Tower Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

