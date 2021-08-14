Nebulizers Market: Business Impressive Growth Rate 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Forecast

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nebulizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global nebulizers market size is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nebulizers market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Nebulizers are medical devices used for the direct delivery of medication into the human respiratory system. These electric or battery-powered machines convert the liquid drug into an aerosol form of mist or fine spray by utilizing compressed air. The essential components of a nebulizer include an air compressor, compressor tubing, nebulizer cup and a facemask or mouthpiece for inhaling. Nebulizers are generally prescribed to people suffering from a chronic progressive condition of lung disorders such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, and asthma. Nowadays, several types of nebulizers are used in hospitals, clinics and homes as they are cost-effective, user-friendly and provide immediate relief and long-lasting effect.

Global Nebulizer Market Trends:

Based on the nebulizer market research, hectic and stressful lifestyles have stimulated the rate of tobacco consumption, particularly in developing countries. This trend, along with the growing geriatric population and rising air pollution levels, has led to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and cystic fibrosis, in turn, boosting the demand for nebulizers across the globe. Also, various healthcare organizations are taking initiatives to improve the awareness of and access to respiratory care devices such as nebulizers among patients. Moreover, the leading pharmaceutical companies are introducing ultrasonic nebulizers with enhanced functionality, high efficiency, increased portability and drug exposure, and low drug delivery time for people who are unable to breathe deeply.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Briggs Medical Service Company

Ca-Mi SRL

Besco Medical

Flyp Nebulizers

DeVilbiss Healthcare International

Omron Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Feellife Health Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Pari Medical Ltd.

Philips Respironics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Graham Field (GF) Health Products, Inc.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Pneumatic Nebulizers

Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers

Others

Market Breakup by Portability:

Portable Nebulizers

Standalone Nebulizers

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Long Term Healthcare Centers

Homecare Settings

Outpatient Settings

Market Breakup by Application:

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Asthma

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

