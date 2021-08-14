Fisker invests in the SPAC merger of Allego, an electric vehicle charging network

This post was originally published on this site

Fisker, an electric vehicle startup, has become an investor in EV charging provider Allego less than one year after its SPAC merger. Fisker is investing $10 million in PIPE financing for the merger of Allego and Spartan Acquisition Corp III, which was announced on Tuesday and values Allego at $3.14 billion pro forma.

The deal is estimated to bring in $702 million in cash, comprising $150 million in PIPE from the Fisker Company, investors Landis+Gyr, and funds and accounts administered by Hedosophia and ECP, a London-based venture capital firm. The PIPE was also attended by funds run by the Apollo

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/