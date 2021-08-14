Categories
All News

Ford plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan

This post was originally published on this site

Ford will double down on its electric vehicle effort, with a new battery plant planned to begin next year in Romulus, Michigan. Ford will renovate a 270,000 square-foot complex to accommodate up to 200 researchers, engineers, buying, and finance executives. “World-class pilot-scale infrastructure for electrode, cell, and array design, production engineering, and innovation” will be available at the site.

The new Ford Ion Park collaborative learning lab comprises $100 million of the car maker’s $185 million commitment in designing, testing, and manufacturing electric car cell arrays and battery cells. It’s also part of the firm’s $30 billion electrification plan, which

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/