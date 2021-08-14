Experts warn that rising demand for renewable energy finance could lead to a tax equity shortfall

This post was originally published on this site

According to speakers at the Power and Renewables Conference held in Wood Mackenzie this week, there is no scarcity of development in demand for renewable energy. However, with rapidly expanding prospects in emerging technologies such as energy storage and undeveloped industry sectors such as commercial-scale solar and community, it’s unclear whether funding will keep up with demand.

As per Patrick Pfeiffer, who serves as the managing director of Statkraft U.S., which is a renewable energy developer, a combination of federal support, state policy, and demand from companies setting voluntary climate goals has formed an “ideal demand message in the market”

