As Bezos faces criticism, new Shepard astronauts gush about their suborbital spaceflight experience

This post was originally published on this site

The maiden crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital aircraft was lauded by Jeff Bezos and others as better than anticipated. Still, Bezos is facing backlash for spending a portion of his enormous riches on space.

Blue Origin presented Bezos, Mark Bezos, his brother, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, their version of astronaut wings in a ceremony a few hours after their quick suborbital launch on July 20. After that, the four reported their ten-minute flight to a height of 107 kilometers.

Jeff Bezos stated, “My hopes were very high, and they were massively exceeded.” That includes both the

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/