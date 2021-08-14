The city of Naperville is considering eliminating fees for electric vehicle charging stations

This post was originally published on this site

According to the city’s Transportation Advisory Board, the Naperville City Council should abolish the price of electric vehicle charging points in public parking lots downtown. The announcement came on the same day that US President Joe Biden established a goal for 50% of all new automobiles sold in the United States to be electric by 2030. Staff raised concerns about the necessity for a fee, according to Michael Prousa, who works as a project engineer with the city’s Transportation, Engineering and Development division, as they planned to substitute charging stations in two lots.

According to Prousa, the electric car charging points

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/