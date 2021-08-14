SpaceX has retired its gigantic net boats that were used to catch rocket nose cones

This post was originally published on this site

The SpaceX was able to make history two years ago after a net-equipped boat captured a falling piece of equipment from the sky. SpaceX’s nose cone catching the fleet has now been deactivated. The clamshell-like protective case that encloses the rocket’s payload as it travels through the sky is known as the payload fairing. This type of technology is normally used once and then thrown, usually into the ocean, after every trip. That is until a few boats arrived and completely changed everything.

The deployment industry was thrown into disarray when SpaceX retrieved their first rocket in 2015. Since then,

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/