This post was originally published on this site

Scientists are concerned that an increase in rocket launches and the advent of space tourism would harm the environment and lead to climate change. Much of the globe gasped in wonder when billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson flew into space aboard their firms’ suborbital tourism spacecraft.

For other scientists, though, these milestones marked more than just a technological achievement. The missions signaled the potential start of a long-awaited period in which rockets may fly into the so-far relatively atmosphere’s pristine upper layers significantly more frequently than they do today, despite substantial hurdles. These flights are propelled by the hybrid engine which burns rubber

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/