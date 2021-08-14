A Vatican astrophysicist believes that outer space deserves to be protected

This post was originally published on this site

Recent news headlines have highlighted an increase in the commercial competition to bring tourists into space, causing space and astronomy enthusiasts to become excited. Two space businesses made suborbital blastoffs and trips in July, showcasing to those who can afford it the prospect of travelling into space. Frequent commercial flights are expected to commence in 2022, with roughly 600 tickets already sold on a waiting list.

Amid the growing discussion about space tourism and adventure, Vatican Radio’s Linda Bordoni spoke with Brother Guy Consolmagno SJ, a professional astronomer and the Director in charge of the Vatican Observatory, regarding the consequences of travel to new

