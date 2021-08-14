Expensive flights to the space’s edge could have a significant impact on the atmosphere

This post was originally published on this site

Last month, when Jeff Bezos revealed his trip to space, he observed, “The Earth changes you when you see it from space. It alters your relationship with the planet and humanity as a whole.” Only space explorers could have this encounter for a long time. The Amazon billionaire has wished for it since he was a child. Bezos reached suborbital space in a strangely designed vehicle. His colleague billionaire Richard Branson, who is also the founder of Virgin Group of companies, took a Virgin Galactic trip to the space’s edge earlier this month. Elon Musk, the entrepreneur, hopes to take one of Branson’s spaceflights next year.

