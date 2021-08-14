As the utility releases Q2 earnings, renewable portfolio of Duke Energy reaches 10,000 MW

This post was originally published on this site

Duke Energy is in the course of a five-year, almost $59 billion “growth capital plan,” according to Good, as the North Carolina-centered utility presses forward with plans to decarbonize its operations. Duke is on schedule to complete two large solar projects in Florida and North Carolina, reaching 250 MW, by the completion of the year, while also commissioning two additional solar developments, the 144MW Pflugerville solar facility and the 182MW Maryneal wind farm.

Duke’s renewable portfolio has now surpassed 10,000 megawatts (MW) thanks to the last two initiatives, both in Texas, according to Good. “We’ve reached a big milestone with

