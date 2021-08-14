A German X-ray satellite telescope has obtained the most precise black holes’ map

This post was originally published on this site

A space telescope built in Germany is producing the most comprehensive map of the neutron stars and black holes in our universe in less than 2 years, unveiling more than 3 million novel objects.

eROSITA is the first space-centered X-ray telescope able to view the entire sky, and it was launched in 2019. It is the primary instrument on board the Russian-German Spectrum-Roentgen-Gamma operation, which is based in Lagrange point 2, which is one of five stable points in solar system where the gravitational pulls of the two bodies are equal. eROSITA has a good view of the universe from this

