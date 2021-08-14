After switching to the backup computer, Hubble resumes normal operations

This post was originally published on this site

After a month-long hiatus, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope resumed science operations on July 17 after operators successfully transferred the orbiting observatory by the backup payload computer. The equipment of the telescope, which is 31-year-old, is now operating, NASA announced. This is after about five weeks after the payload computer that controls the equipment failed. After the calibrations are completed, those devices will return to normal science observations.

Engineers determined that a malfunction of the power control unit, which delivers voltage to the computer’s hardware, was the most likely source of the payload computer problem after weeks of investigation. Engineers chose

