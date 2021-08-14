Urine Testing Cups Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Draegerwerk, Siemens

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Urine Testing Cups Market Outlook to 2026”. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Urine Testing Cups market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Urine Testing Cups Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Key Players in Urine Testing Cups Market:

Quest Diagnostics (United States), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (United States), Alere (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Draegerwerk (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Express Diagnostics (India), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), MPD (Japan)



Brief Overview on Urine Testing Cups:

Urine test cups are the urinalysis screening device that is used to detect the presence of drug metabolites and their percentage or content in the body. It is also used to monitor the temperature. It is a one-step immunoassay for the detection of multiple drugs and drug metabolites in the urine. This assay is used to provide a visual, qualitative result and is intended as a screening test only. The sample should be taken as soon as possible after suspected drug use. Exactly when the urine sample is taken is very important for drug abuse detection. This is because each drug is excreted by the body and is detected in the urine at different times and rates. A screening test can give a false-positive result. It is known that certain cross-reactive substances occur. These can be present due to diet, prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, etc. For this reason, it is important to send all samples that do not give a negative result to the laboratory for further analysis by the laboratory determines whether or not there is a drug in the urine. If the lab reports a positive result, you can be sure that the drug was actually present. However, it would be wrong to assume that the urine sample was from a drug addict just because the result is positive. It is necessary to determine how contact with drugs occurred.

Market Drivers:

The High Use of Prescribed and Illicit Drugs

Increase in Aging Population Susceptible To the Usage of Prescribed Drugs

Government Funding For Drug Tests

Increase in the Use of Urine Analysis



Market Trend:

Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine

The Rise in Adoption amongst End Users across the Globe Owing To Their Cost-Effectiveness and Ease of Use

Urine Analysis Has Become a Part of the General Check-Up in Hospitals and Clinics

Market Challenges

Increase in Competition among Manufacturers

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.



