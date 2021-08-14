DNA Sequencing Market 2021 | Advance Market Analytics || Siemens AG ,Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ,Eppendorf

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “DNA Sequencing Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the DNA Sequencing market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

DNA sequencing is important to apply to the human genome. It allows scientists to sequence genes and genomes.DNA Sequencing market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising demand for easy and fast clinical diagnosis and an increase in cancer research activities. The surging trend of personalized genomics boosting the market.

In May 2019, Longas Technologies Pty Ltd emerges from stealth mode, unveiling its Morphoseqâ„¢ technology and announcing the appointment to CEO of Nick McCooke, who built and led the team at Solexa that pioneered NGS prior to the company being acquired by Illumina.

Siemens AG (Germany),Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (United States),Eppendorf (Germany),PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States),Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States),Illumina, Inc. (United States), LI-COR Biosciences, Inc (United States),Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (United Kingdom),F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland),ThermoFisher Scientific (United States),Longas Technologies (Australia)

Type (Consumable, Instrument, Service), Application (Biomarkers and Cancer, Diagnostics, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Research, Treatment analysis), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Pyrosequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing, Chain Termination Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Government Research Institutes)

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in DNA Sequencing

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Easy and Fast Clinical Diagnosis

Increasing Number of Genome Mapping Programs

Challenges:

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities:

Rising R & D Investment in DNA Sequencing

Surging Demand from Emerging Markets

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the DNA Sequencing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the DNA Sequencing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the DNA Sequencing

Chapter 4: Presenting the DNA Sequencing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the DNA Sequencing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global DNA Sequencing

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer DNA Sequencing various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. DNA Sequencing.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

