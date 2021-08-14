Non Destructive Testing Market Tipped for Strong Growth Track || Top Players – GE Measurement & Control Solutions ,Olympus Corporation ,Magnaflux Ltd.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Non Destructive Testing Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Non Destructive Testing market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Non Destructive Testing

Non-destructive testing (NDT) consists of various non-invasive types of methods that are used to assess material, components or the entire process units. It is widely referred to as nondestructive examination (NDE), nondestructive evaluation (NDE) and also non-destructive inspection (NDI). The techniques of non-destructive testing can be used to detect and measure the presence of damage in the process or in mechanisms including corrosion, cracks and other defects. The NDT methods are capable of showing defects and recognizing the nature of defects like shape, size, and orientation. It helps in inspecting the components in a reliable, efficient and safe manner without causing any damage to the equipment or without disrupting the plant operation.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GE Measurement & Control Solutions (United States),Olympus Corporation (Japan),Magnaflux Ltd. (United States),YXLON International GmbH (Comet Holding) (Switzerland),Zetec Inc. (Roper Technologies) (United States),MISTRAS Group, Inc.(United States),KARL DEUTSCH GmbH (Germany),Applus+ (Spain),Sonatest (United Kingdom),Proceq Group (Switzerland),NDT-Union Oy (Finland),Dandong Huari Science Electric Co., Ltd (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Equipment (Magnetic Flux Leakage Testing (MFL), Neutron Radiographic Testing (RT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Eddy Current Testing (ECT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Visual Testing (VT), Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Acoustic Emission Testing (AE), Others), Industry Verticals (Energy and Power Generation Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Defense Industry, Other), Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Training Services, Calibration Services)

The Non Destructive Testing Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

The Advent of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Non-Destructive Testing Market

Emerging Online Courses for Non-Destructive Testing

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Equipment and Machinery Evaluation for Reliability and Reassurance

Rising Need for Safety in Industrial Operations

Challenges:

Complexities Involved with Maintenance of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment

Opportunities:

Continuous Advancement in Electronics and Automation will Boost the Non-Destructive Testing Market

Surging Demand for Defense and Aerospace Industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Non Destructive Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Non Destructive Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Non Destructive Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Non Destructive Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Non Destructive Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Non Destructive Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Non Destructive Testing

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Non Destructive Testing various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Non Destructive Testing.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

