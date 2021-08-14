China is ready to host 1,000 scientific investigations on its space station

This post was originally published on this site

In April, China deployed the core of its space station, and three astronauts were launched in June. Even though the space station isn’t expected to be finished until late 2022, there already is a huge list of experiments from around the world waiting to be launched. According to Chinese scientists, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has provisionally approved over 1,000 experiments, some of which have already been launched.

Before April, the only space laboratory in orbit was the International Space Station (ISS), and many research suggests Tiangong (or “heavenly palace”) is a great addition for Earth observation and astronomical,

