Chile peppers are being grown by way of astronauts at the World Area Station (ISS), a primary for NASA

At the ISS (International Space Station), astronauts are making an attempt to boost their diets. NASA mentioned the astronauts are cultivating inexperienced and crimson chile peppers in house for “probably the most longest and maximum tough plant experiments performed onboard the orbiting lab.” Hatch chile pepper seeds got here at the SpaceX business resupply services and products venture to the station in June.

On July 12, NASA house explorer Shane Kimbrough, who works as a flight engineer who assisted within the expansion of “Outredgeous” crimson romaine lettuce in orbit in 2016, began the experiment by way of sowing 48 seeds within the Complicated Plant Habitat

